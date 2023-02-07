Fawlty Towers is back: John Cleese announces reboot with daughter Camilla set to co-write script alongside Monty Python legend

The iconic original series ran from 1975 to 1979. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Fawlty Towers will return to TV with creator and star John Cleese penning a new series with his daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Monty Python legend, 83, will reprise the role of Torquay hotel owner Basil, while daughter Camilla, 39, will play the daughter he just discovered is his.

Fawlty Towers aired 12 episodes between 1975 and 1979. It is regularly ranked among the funniest British sitcoms of all time.

The show followed hotel operator Basil and wife Sybil, portrayed by Prunella Scales. Andrew Sachs, who died in 2016, starred as hapless Spanish waiter Manuel.

Scales, 90, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, though her husband Timothy West insisted last year that she is "still enjoying life".

Read more: Bond girl Eva Green labelled producer of failed sci-fi film 'pure vomit' and a 'devious sociopath' amid court battle

Read more: Ant McPartlin locked in custody battle with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over couple's dog

Cleese has said the BBC would never make Monty Python today. Picture: Alamy

Castle Rock Entertainment, which made Seinfeld and was co-founded by Spinal Tap star Rob Reiner, will produce the new series.

Reiner, his wife and actress Michele Reiner, director and producer Matthew George and Derrick Rossi will serve as executive producers.

Cleese told the PA news agency: “What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process.

“When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember.

“By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner.

“Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

Camilla Cleese is an actor and comedian. Picture: Alamy

Cleese is best known as one of the original members of the Monty Python comedy troupe.

The group produced a number of surreal sketch shows and films including Monty Python And The Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Life Of Brian and Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life.

The actor also revealed last year he was joining GB News after being told it is a “free speech channel”.