Ant McPartlin locked in custody battle with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over couple's dog

Ant is locked in a battle for the dog in divorce proceedings. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

I'm A Celebrity co-host Ant McPartlin is in a custody fight with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over their chocolate Labrador Hurley.

The couple settled a divorce case worth around £31 million in 2020. They reportedly adopted Hurley while struggling to conceive a child.

Armstrong has asked to live with Hurley permanently, but McPartlin has refused the request, the Mail On Sunday reported.

McPartlin is now married to former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett. They now have two maltipoos (Maltese and poodle crossbreeds).

A source told the newspaper: "Lisa has asked to have Hurley but Ant is saying no.

"He has two more dogs now, a new wife and two stepdaughters, but still he wants joint custody.

"It has led to some difficult conversations between Ant and Lisa. It’s all very sad.

"Ant has been able to move on, get remarried and get two more dogs. Lisa has been left to pick up the pieces."

Ant allegedly told lawyers during divorce proceedings: "She can have anything she wants – except the dog."

In an interview at the time, he also said: "There’s a loyalty and a love and a companionship with Hurley that you can’t describe.

"We still share quite evenly.

"Hurley’s welfare comes first and we both love him very much."