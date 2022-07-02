Vegan mother found guilty of murder of son after feeding him only raw fruit and veg

Sheila O'Leary has been found guilty of the murder of her baby son. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A vegan mother has been found guilty of the murder of her 18-month-old son who weighed just 17lbs when he died in 2019.

Sheila O’Leary, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder after the death of her son who was fed only fruit, vegetables and breastmilk.

She is now facing life behind bars when she is sentenced on July 25.

Her son Ezra died in 2019 from complications caused by malnutrition.

When he died in September 2019, doctors found he hadn’t been fed for a week.

Sheila's husband Ryan has also been charged with murder and is awaiting trial. Picture: Alamy

O’Leary and her husband, who has also been charged with murder and awaits trial, called 911 after Ezra stopped breathing.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics. Prosecutors at her trial described a child who was emaciated and crying constantly.

The couple also had a three-year-old and a five-year-old who were severely malnourished.

Their skin was yellow and one suffered such poor dental hygiene that their teeth were black.