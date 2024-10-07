Vet reprimanded for taking cat home without owner's permission instead of putting it down

7 October 2024, 19:53

Dr Janine Parody and her dog
Dr Janine Parody and her dog. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A vet who took home a cat she was ordered to euthanise has been found guilty of disgraceful conduct.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Janine Parody, who had already put three animals down that morning, told a hearing she could 'not face another euthanasia' and thought the “happy” cat could be cured.

Without the permission of the cat’s owner, Dr Parady took the cat home for this treatment.

She told a disciplinary hearing the owner did not want the cat, thought it would be dead and would be “none the wiser”.

Dr Parody sedated the eight-month-old cat and castrated it before taking it home, all without the owner's knowledge.

The cat's owner told authorities she “grieved for his little soul.”

The woman, identified as SM, told the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) tribunal she was “elated” to learn her cat survived before being told she owed the vet £480 for its treatment. She paid the fee.

A cat that is wearing a plastic coneshaped collar around its head (This is not the cat involved in the case.)
A cat that is wearing a plastic coneshaped collar around its head (This is not the cat involved in the case.). Picture: Alamy

SM told the hearing she had rescued the cat, named Shadow, but decided it had to be euthanised before it was “very sick” with MRSA and had suffered facial injuries.

Dr Parody was due to put Shadow down at Castle Veterinary Group in Framlingham, Suffolk, on December 20 2021, but took him home to care for him over Christmas.

This only came to light when a colleague asked Dr Parody why there was no record of the procedure.

Dr Parady admitted what she had done and SM returned to collect her cat on December 31.

Sadly, by February the cat was still poorly and was put down.

SM told the hearing that Dr Parody, who was under extreme work pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she believed the vet wanted to keep Shadow for herself.

But Dr Parody said: “I had already done back-to-back euthanasias that morning as mentioned and upon seeing a happy young cat, I just could not face another euthanasia.

“I think it is important to say here that even though at that point I had been a vet for over 10 years, euthanasias are never easy and you always ‘take them home’ with you.”

Dr Parody added: “I understand that my decision not to euthanise Shadow and instead to treat him without the consent of Ms SM was wrong.

Closeup of a gold and black cat with yellow eyes lying on a stone floor (file.)
Closeup of a gold and black cat with yellow eyes lying on a stone floor (file.). Picture: Alamy

“It was a decision I made on a very, very busy and stressful day and when I thought the cat had no owner but I fully appreciate that was no excuse.”

She argued she acted “with the welfare of the cat at the centre of my decisions.”

The hearing concluded Dr Parody had acted with the best intentions but “made a series of very poor decisions”.

They added: “Dr Parody made incorrect assumptions about the lack of ownership of Shadow, based on conversations from other members of staff, rather than clinical records.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waving

Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins second term after cracking down on opposition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information

Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

Idan Shtivi

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

A man walks past a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli military ‘to launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast’

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30.

Police searching for Victoria Taylor reveal new sighting of missing mum as expert divers scour river

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

R Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles

US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from jailed singer R Kelly

A teenager has been stabbed at Sloane Square Tube station

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears

People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women
1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo lifts border crossing ban on entry of products from Serbia

Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role
Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy

Man City defeat Premier League in legal battle over sponsorship deals in landmark ruling

Tanya Liddle is now due to be released from prison on Monday next week after being given a conditional discharge

Britain's most prolific shoplifter to be released from prison on Monday following 172nd conviction
Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the anniversary of October 7

'We stood up like lions': Netanyahu's address to Israelis one year from October 7, as he vows to 'remember our fallen'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit