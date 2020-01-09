'Vulnerable' man whose dismembered body was found in his home named by police

Police have formally named William Algar, 53. Picture: Met Police

A man whose remains were found in his home in Barnes has been named as 53-year-old William Algar.

Mr Algar, known as Blaise to his family and friends, was found dismembered when police searched his home on Nowell Road on Friday 3 January.

Mr Algar's cause of death has since been determined to be a stab wound to the chest.

A 17-year-old from Kensington and Chelsea has been charged with his murder and appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Blaise’s family have paid a heartbreaking tribute to him.

“We are utterly horrified to lose our son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend in such tragic circumstances," they said.

“William Algar, also known as Blaise, was a brilliant jazz trumpeter and his playing brought joy to so many people.

“He was also a very vulnerable man.

“We hope that someone, anyone, can provide vital information to ensure those responsible for his death are brought to justice as swiftly as possible."

Police have also issued a desperate plea for anyone who may have information to come forward.

Detective Inspector William White, who is leading the investigation said: “Blaise’s family are completely devastated by the loss of their son and brother and we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his murder.

“I am now turning to the public and anyone who knew Blaise to tell me what they may have seen in the time leading up to his death.

“I am specifically interested in hearing from anyone who had contact with him during November and December. Blaise was known to visit the local shops in the Castlenau area – did you notice him or speak to him?

“I am also keen to hear from any residents in and around Nowell Road who have yet to speak to us – in the months prior to Christmas did you notice people you did not recognise coming and going from Blaise’s house during the day and night?

“Any information you might have could assist us in establishing Blaise’s movements in the time leading up to his death.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.