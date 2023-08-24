'Get ready for us': Wagner fighters send chilling revenge message to Putin after jet carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin crashes

24 August 2023, 08:23

Prigozhin is believed to be dead after a plane crash
Prigozhin is believed to be dead after a plane crash. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Wagner Group will take revenge for the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, masked men have declared in a chilling new video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The head of the mercenary group is thought to have been killed after his jet crashed in the Tver region of Russia.

Foul play is heavily suspected with reports suggesting the FSB - a successor to the old Soviet KGB - was behind what could have been a shoot-down.

It is thought Putin is trying to wind up the organisation after it rebelled against his rule in June in a day-long coup.

In a new video, the masked men say: "There's a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner Group will do. We can tell you one thing, we are getting started, get ready for us."

Read more: Prigozhin plane crash ‘was no accident’ as Russian authorities claim Wagner boss among 10 passengers killed

Prigozhin's death has not been confirmed but he was registered as flying aboard the plane along with another key Wagner boss, Dmitry Utkin, on Wednesday. At least five others were believed to be on board.

Previously known as "Putin's chef" while he was the go-to caterer for the Russian leader, a massive rift developed between the president and Prigozhin during the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a plane crash
Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a plane crash. Picture: Alamy
Three masked men, apparently from Wagner, suggest the mercenary group will retaliate in a social media video
Three masked men, apparently from Wagner, suggest the mercenary group will retaliate in a social media video. Picture: Twitter

Wagner, which had enriched itself and Prigozhin via contracts in Syria and Africa, joined regular forces when the invasion launched last year.

They made sure to take the limelight in any operation they were involved in, most notably throwing their mercenaries - some recruited out of jail - into the Bakhmut meat grinder in a gruelling, months-long campaign to take the strategically unimportant town.

Read more: Mystery over death of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, amid claims plane shot down and explosion onboard

In the aftermath, they were targeted by the Russian military as Putin grew nervous about Prigozhin's increasing popularity and his statements criticising the defence leadership during the war.

Wagner launched a rebellion, capturing a key headquarters in Rostov, while others marched on Moscow.

The plane came down in the Tver region
The plane came down in the Tver region. Picture: Alamy
Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a crash
Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a crash. Picture: Alamy

Putin brokered a deal that would have apparently seen Prigozhin move to Belarus, Putin's puppet state, but he continued to remain in Russia while keeping a low profile.

His ability to move around with relative freedom was a slap in the face to Putin who would have worried about looking weak.

The Institute for the Study of War said in an assessment: "Prigozhin was likely attempting to counter the Russian MoD's [Ministry of Defence] and the Kremlin's destruction of Wagner and Wagner's future remains uncertain.

"Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down Prigozhin's plane.

"Putin's almost certain order for the Russian MoD to shoot down Prigozhin's plane is likely a public attempt to reassert his dominance and exact vengeance for the humiliation that the Wagner Group's armed rebellion on June 24 caused Putin and the Russian MoD."

Wagner still has a presence overseas, and it has long been viewed as another tool for the Kremlin to use overseas while appearing as an independent, private company.

It is unclear what will happen to its fighters now. Some are thought to have jumped ship to another PMC that is closer to the Russian MoD, Redut, while others were offered the chance to join the regular military.

Wagner is due to be designated a terrorist group by the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into the sea

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a plenary session of the 2023 Brics Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa

Iran and Saudi Arabia among six nations set to join Brics economic bloc

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'

Russia Prigozhin Profile

Prigozhin’s journey from prisoner and hot dog vendor to armed rebellion leader

The crash site of a private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver Region

Plane crash believed to have killed Wagner’s Prigozhin seen as Kremlin’s revenge

September could see above average temperatures, forecasters have said.

Met Office says ‘hotter than average’ September could be around the corner after fears of 'end of summer'

Donald Trump is 'still hamstrung' by 2020 election results and 'obsessed about mad conspiracy theories'

Donald Trump is 'hamstrung' by 2020 election results and 'obsessed about mad conspiracy theories,' says Jon Sopel

The 'cursed' painting that was returned twice to the charity shop

‘Cursed’ painting with ‘creepy aura’ returned twice to charity shop with customer left ‘shaky and distressed’

GCSE students are expected to face disappointment today.

GCSE students face record number of exam retakes as return to tougher grading slammed as ‘too harsh' on pupils

Election 2024 Debate

Trump attacks rivals in online interview while skipping presidential debate

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, busi

Republican presidential candidates do battle as Trump skips first debate

SNP appoints membership figures row spin doctor as new chief executive

SNP appoints membership figures row spin doctor as new chief executive

The Wagner boss died in the crash, Russian authorities have said.

Prigozhin plane crash ‘was no accident’ as Russian authorities claim Wagner boss among 10 passengers killed

Sara Sharif

Handwritten note names killer of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Nigel Farage is among those who have criticised the proposed payout to Dame Alison Rose

NatWest under pressure to halt £2.4m payout to ex-CEO Dame Alison Rose, who resigned over Nigel Farage scandal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Rudy Giuliani handed himself in to police on Wednesday

Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police over claims he helped Donald Trump try to subvert 2020 US election
North Korea

North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed

Zimbabwe Elections

Voting extended after delays as Zimbabwe president seeks second term

Michael Hillier killed Liam Smith

Drug dealer and ex-girlfriend found guilty of murdering father-of-two in shooting and acid attack
Georgia Election Indictment

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges

Shadrick Appiah died on Monday in Reading

Heartbroken family pays tribute as boy, 10, dies after getting into trouble in a river

Russia Jet Crash

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

Child who died at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

Child who died after falling ill at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit