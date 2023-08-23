Breaking News

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'killed in plane crash' in Russia, amid claims of explosion onboard

23 August 2023, 18:15 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 20:30

Prigozhin was on the plane that went down north of Moscow
Prigozhin was on the plane that went down north of Moscow. Picture: Telegram/Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have died in a plane crash in Russia.

Nine other people on board also died in the crash, which took place at about 6.30pm local time (4.30pm UK time).

The jet crashed in a field in a rural area in the Tver region, about 215 miles north-west of Moscow. It was flying from the Russian capital to St Petersburg.

Prigozhin, 62, the head of the notorious mercenary group who staged an attempted uprising in June, was on the plane, Russian aviation authorities said.

The Embraer jet belonged to him.

The Wagner Group uprising, which saw Prigozhin's mercenaries head towards Moscow from Ukraine, before agreeing to stand down, took place exactly two months before the plane crash, on June 23.

Read more: Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid

Read more: 'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Plane 'belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin' falls from sky

The Grey Zone, a media outlet that is supportive of the Wagner Group, claimed the plane was shot down by a Russian air defence system. Photos from the wreckage appeared to show holes in the fuselage.

Other outlets claimed two explosions were heard on board, with one Russian Telegram account saying the plane broke into two pieces in mid-air.

Two Russian publications said that authorities are looking into a possible terrorist attack linked to the crash, although this has not been confirmed.

A report from RIA Novosti - a Russian, state-owned news agency, said that eight bodies had been recovered at the crash site, all badly charred.

Russian military expert Yuri Fedorov said he was unsure about the cause of the crash, but there seemed to have been a "complete failure" of onboard control systems.

"If it had been shot down by an air defence missile, then a smoke trail would have been visible on the video - I have not seen a trail yet," he said.

The wreckage of the plane
The wreckage of the plane. Picture: Telegram

"If it falls like that, then there could be an explosion on board or what could be called a terrorist attack There was a complete failure of the control systems - this can happen as a result of an explosion inside the aircraft, which is generally logical".

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukraine government advisor and prominent critic of Russia, said: "Whether the plane was shot down by Russian air defence, or it was blown up from the inside, or it was a technical malfunction - it is obvious that this was done solely in the interests of [Vladimir] Putin."

He told Russian opposition media outlet Meduza: "One thing is clear: Prigozhin was eliminated by Putin. He was not going to forgive the betrayal, as well as the humiliation and fear that he experienced during the... rebellion."

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: Alamy

Footage and images from the scene show the burning wreckage of a plane in a field. The plane fell near several villages, but no one on the ground is thought to have been hurt.

One of Prigozhin's closest allies, Dmitry Utkin, was also on board the plane.

A second plane with links to Prigozhin, which took off alongside the downed plane, landed soon after the crash follwing a period of 'zig-zagging' over Moscow.

The mercenary boss, who was exiled to Russian ally Belarus after the march on Moscow - released a video showing him speaking in camouflage and holding a rifle.

He is believed to have been in Africa, although it was not clear which country. The Wagner Group has operated on the continent in recent years.

It was the first video address Prigozhin had shared since the attempted uprising in June.

Prigozhin is thought to have flown into Russia from Africa today.

