Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'

Waitrose is recalling a popular item. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Waitrose is urgently recalling butter amid fears that it could be contaminated.

The supermarket has warned that its own brand of butter could contain elements of blue cloth.

This makes it unsafe to eat, food regulators have confirmed.

The blue cloth could be a choking hazard or cause other injury.

A spokesperson for Waitrose apologised for the inconvenience caused by the recall.

Essential Waitrose & Partners Salted Dairy Butter is the specific brand affected by the possible contamination.

Any 500g packs of that butter with the best before date of June 19, 2024 have been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency said: "The possible presence of blue cloth makes the product unsafe to eat."

The regulator added: "Waitrose is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Waitrose said customers should pack up the butter and return it in store for a refund.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."