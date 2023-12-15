Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco recall tinned beans that may contain rubber balls

The small rubber balls pose a 'choking hazard' to shoppers who bought the tins. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco are recalling tinned products that pose a 'choking hazard', as they may contain small rubber balls.

A number of tinned bean products from three British supermarkets are being recalled because they may contain small rubber balls that make them unsafe to eat.

The supermarkets are asking people who bought the specific batches to return uneaten tins.

The recalled products are:

Asda Baked Beans 210g

Best before end: November 2025

Batch code: 3313 or 3314 only

Barcode: 5054781339991

Asda Mixed Bean Salad 400g

Best before end: October 2027

Batch code: 3293 or 3303 only

Barcode: 5054781874393

By Sainsbury's Baked Beans and Pork Sausages 400g

Best before end: November 2025

Lot code: 3312

Stock Keeping Unit (SKU): 631419

Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce 395g

Best before date: November 2025

Batch code: L3312

Tesco Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette 400g

Best before date: October 2025

Batch code: L3299

A statement from the Princes Group reads: "Princes Group is recalling the above products from customers.

"The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products."

Asda released a statement: "Asda are conducting a precautionary recall on two Asda brand products due to the possible presence of small rubber balls, approximately 2.5cm in diameter.

"These balls are a potential choking hazard. No other Asda brand products are known to be affected."

Sainsbury's released a notice to their customers: "Sainsbury's are recalling the above product as a small number of rubber balls may be present in a single batch of this product with the above use by date and lot code.

"We are asking customers who have purchased the above product with both the Best Before End date and Lot Code shown not to consume it, and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store, where they will receive a full refund."

Tesco said: "We are taking the precautionary step of recalling specific batches of 2 Tesco canned bean products, due to the potential presence of small rubber balls, approximately 2.5cm in diameter, which are used as part of the manufacturing process and may therefore pose a risk to customers."

The Food Standards Agency has recommended that people who bought the recalled products return the tins to the shop they bought them from uneaten to receive a full refund.

Earlier this week, Tesco recalled one of their Christmas stuffing mixes, as some tins may have had moths inside.