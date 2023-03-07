Police slammed for taking 48 hours to find car crash - as survivor’s mum says victim lay beside dead friends for two days

7 March 2023, 10:45

Questions have been raised over why it took police so long to find the crash scene. Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne-Active died in the crash
Questions have been raised over why it took police so long to find the crash scene. Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne-Active died in the crash. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Questions are being raised over how it took police nearly two days to find the scene of the car crash in Wales that claimed the lives of three young people on a night out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eve Smith 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne all died in the crash in St Mellons Cardiff. Their bodies were found on Monday morning in the wreckage of their car - along with two survivors.

Sophie Russon, 20 and Shane Loughlin, 32 were found alive having spent two days in the car seriously injured next to their friends’ bodies.

Sophie’s mother has revealed police told her to ‘stop calling’ while she drove around South Wales looking for her daughter.

The car’s wreckage, which was hidden by trees, was eventually found by volunteers.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office For Police conduct.   

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident. 

“Specialist officers are carrying out an investigation to piece together what has happened. 

“Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.

“To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances.”

A friend of the three women claimed it was members of the public searching who found them and not the police.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, who was at the scene yesterday, said: "I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier.

"They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them – we rang the police.

"The search party found the girls before the police found the girls."

"I think that speaks volumes really, they had all that equipment, and we had cars when we were looking."

Sophie Russon had to wait 46 hours before the VW Tiguan she and her friends were in was discovered, after it crashed off the A48 in Cardiff.

She was semi-conscious with a bleed on the brain and had broken her spine and neck, leaving her unable to call for help on her phone before they were finally discovered early on Monday.

Her mother Anna Cerowicz said she drove past the scene three times – but the car was obscured by trees.

She said police had initially suggested Sophie, 20, was still on a night out so up to 200 family members and friends set out to find them.

Read more: Sister of 21-year-old killed in crash shares heartbreaking tribute as police refer themselves to watchdog

Sophie Russon, 20, is believed to have been taken to hospital
Sophie Russon, 20, was taken to hospital. Picture: Social media
Eve Smith tragically died in the crash
Eve Smith died in the crash. Picture: Social media
The car was pictured on CCTV shared by friends
The car was pictured on CCTV shared by friends. Picture: Social media

"I drove past three times. Sophie was 20 yards away lying there scared, next to her friends who were dead," Ms Cerowicz said.

"But I didn’t see her because of the trees and there was a dip.

"She was lying there wondering if help would ever arrive. She must have thought she was going to die. She was calling out at times but no one could hear her.

"It would have got light and then dark as night fell on Saturday, then she had to go through that again until she was found."

She told The Sun she called Gwent Police 20 times over the weekend but was told at first she was probably still out enjoying herself: "I told them that wasn't Sophie. She doesn’t go out on weekend benders.

"No one could reach her on her mobile on social media which she uses all the time.

"On Sunday the police told me to stop ringing — they weren't annoyed, just dismissive."

Eve's family and friends are devastated
Eve's family and friends are devastated. Picture: Social media
The car came off on the A48 in Cardiff
The car came off on the A48 in Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

Ultimately, police deployed a helicopter to search for the missing group.

The girls drove from Maesglas social club in Newport at about 11pm on Friday and met Rafel and Shane.

They took the VW to Shane's family's caravan in Trecco Bay, but after a reported altercation at the caravan park the group left with another, unnamed, man.

He is thought to have been dropped off in Cardiff. The VW was last seen on CCTV at about 2am.

The car, which came off the road in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, is understood to have belonged to Rafel, but it has not been confirmed who is driving.

Tragically, Eve's family is now mourning their second loss to a road death.

Her half-sister Xana Doyle was killed in 2015 aged 19.

Mourners left tributes to the victims near the crash scene
Mourners left tributes to the victims near the crash scene. Picture: Alamy
Darcy Ross is feared to be among victims and tributes have been left in her memory
Darcy Ross was killed in the crash. Picture: Social media
Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing
Shane Loughlin is in hospital. Picture: Social media
Refel Jeanne-Actie is also among the missing, his family said
Refel Jeanne-Actie was killed. Picture: Social media

Sophie's sister Sheridan Borg said: "I've cried, laughed and fought with you every week, but I've never been without you.

"We always said, 'I got you always', but now I'm sat here feeling so empty because you're not here with me anymore."

Ms Cerowicz said Sophie is undergoing surgery and she is unable to speak to her.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident.

"To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances."

