Watch horrifying moment Boeing 747 plane bursts into flames mid-flight

The plane burst into flames mid-air. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

This is the horrifying moment a Boeing 747 plane burst into flames mid-flight.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it burst into flames mid-air due to an engine malfunction.

The malfunction took place just minutes after it took off from Miami International Airport in the US.

It caused the plane's left wing to catch fire, forcing it to loop back over the city in dramatic fashion.

Plane seen on fire over Miami

Miami's Fire and Rescue service rushed to the scene, where they discovered that miraculously nobody had been injured.

A spokesperson for Atlas Air said in a statement: "The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.

"At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause."

Boeing recently said it would be carrying out thorough safety checks on its aircraft after a series of global incidents.

In Japan, one 737 was forced to turn back after a crack was found in the cockpit.

Meanwhile, passengers on an Alaska Airlines 737 flight were left terrified after part of the plane's fuselage blew out mid-air, forcing it into an emergency landing.