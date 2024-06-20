Exclusive

Watch in full: LBC's exclusive phone-in interviews with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak

LBC's exclusive phone in with Sir Keir Starmer

By LBC

This week LBC, the UK’s leading news talk brand, held exclusive back-to-back election phone-ins with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, where they were questioned directly by LBC’s callers live on air.

LBC's exclusive phone-in with Rishi Sunak

Britain’s Next PM, hosted by Nick Ferrari, gave LBC’s audiences unique and unfiltered access to the two main contenders for Prime Minister. Sir Keir Starmer was questioned on Tuesday and then Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

Voters shown clips of both the PM and Labour Leader after their appearance with Nick Ferrari thought Sir Keir was most trusted on the cost of living and the NHS.

But the public demanded less waffle, more authenticity, and more concrete answers from their leaders.The PM and Labour boss faced tough questions from voters on the NHS, strikes, National Service and immigration this week.

You can watch the two full interviews above.

The interviews were part of our extensive General Election coverage plans, which include a partnership between LBC and the UK’s top daily news podcast, The News Agents, on Election Night.

From 10pm on July 4th, LBC’s flagship election night programme, Britain Decides, will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty along with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall from The News Agents, who will analyse the results as they come in. The seven-hour show will be live on LBC, and Global Player, as well as live on TikTok, and YouTube, and simulcast on LBC News.

It will be followed at 5am on Friday, 5th July, by an extended five-hour special election edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with reactions and interviews with the biggest names at the heart of politics.