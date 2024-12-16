WATCH: Israel drops 'earthquake bomb so big it registered on the Richter scale' on Syria

Israel dropped a so-called 'earthquake bomb' on Syria on Sunday. Picture: X, Alamy

By Henry Moore

This is the dramatic moment Israel dropped a so-called ‘earthquake bomb’ on Syria, with the blast so powerful it reportedly measured on the Richter scale.

Israel launched what appears to be its largest strike on Syria since the fall of the Assad regime on Sunday, sending a mushroom cloud into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Video shared online shows the stunning explosion, which was fired on northwestern Syria near the city of Tartus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to SOHR, Israel launched the attack on a weapons depot, as it continues its attacks on Syria in the wake of the collapse of the Assad dictatorship.

A Massive Explosion seen in Northwestern Syria near the City of Tartus, following an Israeli Strike against a Munitions Depot; with the Explosion reported to have been so large, that it measured as a 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake on nearby Seismic Sensors. pic.twitter.com/i1jC1vNjVJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 15, 2024

Israel bombarded Syria with a wave of missile strikes on Sunday, according to SOHR.

The wave of attacks marks "the heaviest strikes in Syria's coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012,” it said.

It comes as Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the UK will give £50million in aid to Syrians after the fall of the Assad regime.

The IDF has been targeting weapons depots in Syria. Picture: @sentdefender

The emergency support will be delivered through the UN and NGO agencies to people in the country, as well as to refugees in Lebanon and Jordan, the Foreign Office said.

Britain on Saturday joined talks in Aqaba, hosted by Jordan and attended by ministers and delegates from the US, France, Germany, the Arab Contact Group, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the EU and UN.

They agreed on the importance of a "non-sectarian and representative government", protecting human rights, unfettered access for humanitarian aid, the safe destruction of chemical weapons, and combatting terrorism.

"The UK urges the transitional government to adhere to these principles to build a more hopeful, secure and peaceful Syria," the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Some £120,000 of UK funding has also been made available to the Organisation of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the department said.