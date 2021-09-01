Live

Watch live: Dominic Raab grilled by MPs over his handling of Afghanistan crisis

Raab says intelligence did not believe it was likely Kabul would fall this year

He rejects criticism over his holiday but says with hindsight he would not have gone away

The Government began planning for an evacuation in June, he tells MPs

By Will Taylor

Dominic Raab is being grilled by MPs over the Afghanistan crisis.

The foreign secretary is set to face questions over the Taliban's takeover – with the militants seizing Kabul as he went on holiday to Crete.

Labour describes it as the "biggest foreign policy failing in a generation", and claimed he had 18 months to prepare for what happened in Afghanistan.

Downing Street has insisted Mr Raab enjoys the "full confidence" of Boris Johnson amid speculation about the foreign secretary's position.

