Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock hosts Downing Street press conference

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference following the announcement of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Health Secretary will be joined by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam and Dr Susan Hopkins, Senior Medical Advisor at Public Health England.

They will update viewers on the latest Covid-19 developments as well as take questions from the public and journalists.

The trio will likely discuss the decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to prioritise those aged 40-49 for a Covid-19 vaccine, with scientific advisers saying the 'Phase 2' move would "provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time".

Watch the full presser from 5pm above.

