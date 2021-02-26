Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock hosts Downing Street press conference

26 February 2021, 15:17

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference following the announcement of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Health Secretary will be joined by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam and Dr Susan Hopkins, Senior Medical Advisor at Public Health England.

They will update viewers on the latest Covid-19 developments as well as take questions from the public and journalists.

Read more: People in their 40s next in line for Covid jabs, with no priority for teachers and police

The trio will likely discuss the decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to prioritise those aged 40-49 for a Covid-19 vaccine, with scientific advisers saying the 'Phase 2' move would "provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time".

Watch the full presser from 5pm above.

Read more: Queen urges those worried about Covid jab to 'think about others rather than themselves'

Matt Hancock will be holding tonight's Covid-19 press conference
Matt Hancock will be holding tonight's Covid-19 press conference. Picture: PA

