Watch live: Public Health England boss Dr Susan Hopkins gives Covid update

Dr Susan Hopkins will lead a briefing at 11am today on the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Hopkins, the boss of Public Health England, is expected to give an update on the latest data.

The government has yet to announce how the current national lockdown will be lifted.

It is thought that tiers will be reintroduced, but the details are unclear on whether they will be the same as they were before the latest lockdown, or toughened up.

There are also concerns around how a 'normal' Christmas will go ahead this year with specific rules set to be introduced to cover the holiday period.

