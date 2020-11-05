Watch LIVE: Rishi Sunak to announce new Covid economic support

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce new Covid-19 economic support measures for the whole UK and you can watch it here.

It comes after the Government's reintroduction of a furlough scheme covering 80% of wages as England goes into a second national lockdown.

The move angered politicians in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England who represent areas who have not been in receipt of such generous support despite being under strict restrictions for weeks.