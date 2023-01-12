Watch shocking moment trio of thieves steal £10,000 of phones from Tesco store

The theft took place in a Tesco store in Crawley. Picture: Sussex Police

By Kieran Kelly

Three brazen thieves stormed a Tesco store in Crawley and stole £10,000 worth of phones, including several iPhone 14s, shocking CCTV footage has shown.

Video footage released by Sussex Police show three men walk slowly through Crawley Tesco and into the mobile section of the store.

The trio linger in the store for several moments before ripping multiple mobile handsets from their security tags.

The stolen handsets include an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14 Plus, an iPhone 13, and a Motorola G62, Sussex Police have confirmed.

After making the theft, the trio of thrives rush past stunned shoppers, nearly knocking over an elderly woman in the process.

Tesco store on Hazelwick Avenue in Crawley said that the mobile phones had been stolen on Thursday, December 29, between 2.45pm and 3pm.

The three suspects are described as all being in their 20s and between 5’10” and 6’.

The first has short, dark brown hair and a trimmed dark beard. He was wearing grey jeans and black trainers.

The second was wearing a green baseball cap with a white logo back-to-front, a long black coat, light jeans, and black trainers.

One thief nearly knocked over an elderly woman after stealing the phones. Picture: Sussex Police

The theft took place on December 29. Picture: Sussex Police

The third suspect was wearing a winter hat, a blue t-shirt, dark wash jeans and black trainers. He was also wearing a knee length Nike coat.

Any information as to the identity of the three men, or anything relevant to the ongoing investigation, can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 496 of 30/12.