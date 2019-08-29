WATCH: Thief Steals Bus And Goes On Late Night Joyride

Shane Youll caused £2000 of damage after he stole the Stagecoach bus and crashed it into the metal railings in South Tyneside

A thief who stole a bus and went on a 10 minute joyride around South Tyneside after crashing the bus into railings has been jailed.

In a video released by Northumbria Police, Shane Youll is caught on the bus CCTV taking the single decker bus out of the depot and around the town.

He stole the bus just before 1am on 6 January and was stopped by police 10 minutes later.

Youll went on what Northumbria Police called a "joyride", mounting kerbs and smashing the bus door when he crashed into metal barriers.

After he triggered an alarm at the bus depot, police went on a search, finding him waiting at traffic lights.

Youll was jailed at Sunderland magistrates court on 19th August for 10 weeks for taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence. He was also fined £2,025 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Sergeant Nicholas Watt said, "This was a brazen theft but what is more concerning is the nature of Shane Youll's driving."

"He mounted kerbs, drifted all over the road, and crashed into a number of objects on the roadside that significantly damaged the bus."

"Thankfully nobody was injured but there is no doubt that Youll put innocent lives at risk through his manner of driving that night."

Watch the video above...