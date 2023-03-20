UK set to be treated to 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after driest February in 30 years

The UK can expect a 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after the country's driest February in 30 years. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

People across the UK can expect to be treated to a 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after the country's driest February in 30 years, the National Trust has said.

After a sudden drop in temperatures and the late arrival of snow, weather conditions in the UK delayed the flowering of this year's spring blossom.

But the anticipation of a milder and wetter April should provide more suitable conditions for the flowers to bloom across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the National Trust has said.

The trust has launched its annual blossom campaign, now in its third year, which its sites across Norfolk, Sheringham park and Blickling Estate can expect to benefit from.

It encourages people to explore and share photos of their encounters with blossom displays, using the tag #Blossomwatch, with the long-term goal of restoring blossom trees to the UK.

Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parklands at the trust, said: "While we had a mild winter overall, the recent cold snaps have affected how quickly nature progresses, and we can see the effects of this across many of our gardens with blooms delayed.

"We are still in line for a truly incredible show where the delayed blossom will burst forth in waves across the country like an amazing Mexican floral wave - marking the reassuring moment that spring has arrived."

Cornwall is the only region of the UK to already be benefiting from such displays, as its "unique microclimate" resulted in an early flowering.

Tom Cutter, assistant head gardener for the National Trust at Glendurgan Gardens near Falmouth, said: "We haven't been hit as badly by the recent cold snap and snow as the rest of the country has been.

"As a result, our visitors get to enjoy an utterly beautiful display of magnolias in our garden right now."