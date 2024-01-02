Wetherspoons pints priced at just £1.99 from today in January sale - is your favourite drink included?

Wetherspoons have also slashed the prices for their refillable hot drinks, with Lavazza coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, priced at £1.29. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

JD Wetherspoon is reducing the price on a range of drinks and meals from January 2, until January 17, or January 3 for its Scottish pubs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pub chain has launched its January sale today, cutting the costs of certain beverages and food.

Pub punters can now purchase Bud Light and Doom Bar for £1.99, whilst select cocktails are priced at only a pound more.

Other alcoholic drinks in the sale include Corona seltzers and spirits.

Those who prefer low or alcohol-free drinks are also in luck, as beverages such as Heineken 0.0, and Kopparberg Strawberry and Lime have also had their cost cut.

Wetherspoons have also slashed the prices for their refillable hot drinks, with Lavazza coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, priced at £1.29.

Customers can also enjoy slashed prices on food, with the Wetherspoons small breakfast just priced at just £1.99.

Burgers will also be on sale, priced at £4.99 with a soft drink. The deal costs £6.46 if the burger is bought with an alcoholic drink.

Burgers are also on sale. Picture: Alamy

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pubs will serve customers responsibly."

The January sale is available across the 800 and more Wetherspoons pubs.

Beverages including cocktails, beer, and alcohol free drinks are included in the sale. Picture: Alamy

Which drinks are featured in the January sale?

Draught beers and ciders

Doom Bar

Bud Light

Worthington’s

Stowford Press Apple Cider

Budweiser

Spirits

AU vodka (four flavours)

Sidemen XIX Vodka (mixed berry)

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

Strawberry Daiquiri

Tommy’s Margarita

Corona seltzers

Raspberry and lemon

Guava and lime

Soft drinks

Diet Pepsi

Pepsi Max

R. White’s Lemonade

Pepsi Max Cherry

Lavazza coffee with free refills

Tea and hot chocolate

Low-alcohol and alcohol-free