Whaley Bridge Residents "Unlikely" To Be Able To Return Home Tonight

Work continues to shore up the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, after it was damaged in heavy rainfall. Picture: PA

As residents wait in hope that they will able to return home following the damage to the Toddbrook Reservoir above Whaley Bridge, the prospects don't look promising.

Residents evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge are unlikely to be told it's safe to return to their homes this evening.

That's despite emergency crews reaching their target water level of 8 meters for the Toddbrook Reservoir.

The Canal and River Trust said earlier: "The water has been pumped out at a controlled rate and good progress is being made."

It said "all safety implications will be assessed" before a decision is made with police about what happens next.

The reservoir is at 25% of its holding capacity.

Residents in Derbyshire were evacuated after police said damage to the Toddbrook Reservoir dam above Whaley Bridge posed a "significant threat to life" flood warning.

More than 1,500 people have had to leave their homes since Thursday after heavy rain, though a small number refused to go, despite fears the dam would burst.

About 20 people remained in 16 homes in the evacuation zone on Monday after warnings they were "taking their lives into their own hands" and jeopardising the safety of the emergency services.

