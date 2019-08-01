Breaking News

Derbyshire Residents Evacuated As Whaley Bridge Dam Partly Collapses

A team of men look at the damage to the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire, after it was damaged in heavy rainfall. Picture: PA

6,500 Derbyshire residents are being evacuated after police say damage to the Toddbrook Reservoir dam above Whaley Bridge poses a "significant threat to life" flood warning.

A town is being evacuated because parts of the wall of the nearby reservoir have collapsed in floods.

The Toddbrook Reservoir dam, above Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, was damaged following heavy rains.

Police have told the town's 6,500 residents to gather at a local school and they will be evacuated from there.

Warnings to stay away from the #WhaleyBridge area are continuing. Residents who have been at work, or away from the area, are strongly advised to stay away following advice from the @EnvAgency who have indicated that the incident currently poses a significant threat to life. — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) August 1, 2019

A severe flood warning, which means there is a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt, below the reservoir.

#WhaleyBridge is currently being evacuated due to part of the Toddbrook reservoir collapsing due to recent heavy rain in the area!!



⚠️A danger to life flood warning has been issued by the environment agency⚠️



Flood warning here: https://t.co/vgBy8ZOok2 — Weather Updates (@Weather_Nathan) August 1, 2019

Police told residents to gather at Chapel High School in the neighbouring town of Chapel-en-le-Frith and to take pets and medication with them as they are unsure how long it will take.

Police block the road whilst a team of men look at the damage to the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire. Picture: PA

They added evacuated residents should try to arrange their own accommodation as the space they can offer is limited.

Further rain is predicted to hit the East Midlands later.