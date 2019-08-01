Breaking News

Derbyshire Residents Evacuated As Whaley Bridge Dam Partly Collapses

1 August 2019, 15:44 | Updated: 1 August 2019, 16:21

A team of men look at the damage to the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire, after it was damaged in heavy rainfall
A team of men look at the damage to the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire, after it was damaged in heavy rainfall. Picture: PA

6,500 Derbyshire residents are being evacuated after police say damage to the Toddbrook Reservoir dam above Whaley Bridge poses a "significant threat to life" flood warning.

A town is being evacuated because parts of the wall of the nearby reservoir have collapsed in floods.

The Toddbrook Reservoir dam, above Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, was damaged following heavy rains.

Police have told the town's 6,500 residents to gather at a local school and they will be evacuated from there.

A severe flood warning, which means there is a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt, below the reservoir.

Police told residents to gather at Chapel High School in the neighbouring town of Chapel-en-le-Frith and to take pets and medication with them as they are unsure how long it will take.

Police block the road whilst a team of men look at the damage to the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire
Police block the road whilst a team of men look at the damage to the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire. Picture: PA

They added evacuated residents should try to arrange their own accommodation as the space they can offer is limited.

Further rain is predicted to hit the East Midlands later.

Whaley Lane Whaley Bridge, Cheshire Dam Collapsed Rain
A roadblock is put in place at Whaley Lane the entrance to the village of Whaley Bridge, Cheshire, after a wall around Toddbrook Reservoir, which sits above the village, was damaged in heavy rainfall. Picture: PA

