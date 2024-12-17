Will there be a white Christmas? Met Office reveals snow forecast for the festive season

The Met Office has issued its long-range forecast for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

After a month of rain, wind and extreme conditions, will there be a white Christmas?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With just a week to go until the big day, the Met Office has given its verdict on whether we can expect a White Christmas.

It’s been a wet and windy December so far and that looks set to continue into next week and the new year.

But can Brits expect snow this festive season?

Read more: Fury erupts over council’s plan to make Blue Badge holders pay to use its car parks

Read more: Britain’s most generous cities revealed as donations pour in amid turbulent year - see the full list

There may be snow in some places this Christmas. Picture: Getty

Speaking in their long-term forecast, the Met said some snow is to be expected this Christmas - but it will likely be limited to the Scottish Highlands, over very high ground.

It reads: “Remaining changeable with further spells of wet and windy weather interspersed with drier and brighter conditions.

“The wettest and windiest conditions will probably be in the north, especially the northwest, with spells of heavy rain at times as low pressure systems pass by.

“Further south, whilst some unsettled weather is likely at times, it will probably be drier overall with a greater influence of high pressure meaning frontal zones tend to weaken as the come south. Temperatures will tend to be above average for much of the time, although some brief colder incursions remain possible.

“Any snow will most likely be restricted to high ground in the N, although it could temporarily fall at lower levels during any colder interludes.”

Post box in the snow UK. Picture: Alamy

If you were dreaming of a White Christmas and don’t happen to live in the Scottish highlands, don’t give up hope yet.

The Met Office won’t give its official verdict until Christmas Eve, due to the changeable nature of meteorological forecasts.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "What meteorologists actually do, is rather than cherry pick one computer model run for more than two weeks' time, the computer models are run lots and lots of times and then we can pick out areas where they are agreeing and areas where they are disagreeing.

"Then we can talk about likely weather patterns and less-likely weather patterns, common themes and so on."

He said despite the long-range forecast now covering December 25, it doesn't necessarily mean it is accurate.

"The long-range forecast gives a broad description of the weather that is likely to be affecting the UK," he said.

"It gives an indication of 'how' the weather might change or be different from normal (like getting warmer, colder, wetter or drier for example), but it doesn't go into too much detail as the story is always changing."