Britain’s most generous cities revealed as donations pour in amid turbulent year - see the full list

People take part in a lantern parade in Liverpool to mark the reopening of Spellow Community Hub and Library after it was torched during riots on County Road in August. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Britain's most generous city of the year has been revealed, as charitable donations flooded in during a difficult year for many.

Liverpool has been named by GoFundMe as the UK's most generous city in 2024 after its response to the Southport stabbings and subsequent rioting.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in the Merseyside seaside town in July.

When violent disorder broke out in the wake of the incident, around £1.3 million was raised via GoFundMe to support those affected by the initial attack, as well as the riots that followed.

Now, Liverpool has been named the most generous city in the UK, according to GoFundMe donations per capita.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

Spellow Community Hub and Library in Walton, Liverpool, was set alight during the chaos, and only re-opened in December.

Alex McCormick, 27, from Netherton, Merseyside, saw the images of the library and decided to set up a fundraiser - which eventually reached £250,000.

She said that "as a Scouser" she was "not surprised" to see Liverpool top GoFundMe's list of the UK's most generous cities in 2024.

"I know we get a bad rep sometimes in the press, but I think if you live here or you have lived here, the people in this city generally will do anything for anyone," she said.

"It's nice that it's acknowledged but I really wouldn't expect anything less from the city.

Riot Police in Liverpool during disorder over the summer. Picture: Alamy

"I think it takes us back to the basics of just being human and seeing something wrong and wanting to do something to make it right."

Ms McCormick said her initial target for her GoFundMe was £500 "to replace the books that had been burned", but it quickly became apparent that she would far exceed her target.

"The GoFundMe was from me a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to seeing the pictures of the library," she said.

"We can't be burning books. As a society we've got to be better than that."

Ms McCormick, who got married just one week after setting up the fundraiser, attended the library ahead of its re-opening earlier in December.

The Queen said the library's return demonstrated the power of "kindness in the face of adversity".

Fundraiser Alex McCormick (right) watches Pearl Ogunyadeka, 10, reading a book inside Spellow Community Hub and Library in Walton, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Ms McCormick said the council had funded the re-opening, adding that the money donated to her fundraiser would be used to make "improvements" such as additional activities for children.

She said: "The decision was made that that should go into the library to make it better and to make it as beneficial as possible to that community.

"So in the new year, we will see so much more come out of Spellow as that money starts to get spent and the plans are laid out for what's going to be done with it, and I will get to be a part of that all the way through, which is really lovely for me to kind of see that come to life."

According to GoFundMe's 2024 Year in Help report, more than 65 million donations were made worldwide on its platform.

The UK's 10 most generous cities for the year by measure of GoFundMe donations per capita are:

1) Liverpool

2) London

3) Norwich

4) Manchester

5) Belfast

6) Cambridge

7) Worcester

8) Eastbourne

9) Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

10) Lincoln