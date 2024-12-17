Fury erupts over council’s plan to make Blue Badge holders pay to use its car parks

17 December 2024, 09:14

Bromley Council has sparked anger by making Blue Badge holders pay for spaces
Bromley Council has sparked anger by making Blue Badge holders pay for spaces. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing a council’s ‘cruel’ plans to make disabled people pay to use Blue Badge spaces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bromley Council wants to charge Blue Badge holders to use council car parks.

The motion was approved at a council meeting last month.

But the plans have been labelled ‘cruel,’ ‘mean-spirited’ and ‘discriminatory’ by Blue Badge holders.

The plan was approved by the Conservative run authority at a meeting on November 20 - however several councillors criticised the move due to a lack of formal consultation or impact assessment.

Read more: Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Conservative Councillor Nicholas Bennett, Portfolio Holder for Transport, Highways & Road Safety, said at a meeting on December 9: “ I would point out, we’re talking about people who own and run a car and the average cost of running a car every month is £300. We’re talking about a parking fee which could be between £1.10 and £1.60.

“People who have Blue Badges have to pay for their petrol, they have to pay for their oil, they have to pay for their servicing, they have to pay for their tyres. For all these things, there is no discount if you have got a Blue Badge.”

Sian Pugh, 59, who started the petition, said: “It just feels like another arrow on the heads of disabled people, ‘We know they’re vulnerable. We know they probably won’t fight back so let’s just sock it to them.”

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had garnered over 2,500 signatures.

Ms Pugh wrote: “It is difficult to express how reliant Blue Badge holders are on the freedom to park free in designated areas.  For many people, the only time they go out is when they take their car (or are taken) and rely on being able to park close to their destination.  Blue Badge holders simply do not have the choices enjoyed by able-bodied people to park in the cheapest car parks, or to park outside town and walk in, because they are not mobile. 

“I am shocked and disappointed that this cruel policy, which targets the most vulnerable members of our society, has been proposed and would urge Councillor Bennett and the Councillors who supported it to reconsider and withdraw it.”

It is understood that the plans allow for a grace period for Blue Badge holders to return to their cars once their paid session has run out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis at a wrecked church in Mosul

Pope’s autobiography reveals ‘bomb plot’ during visit to Iraq

Trump brands Ukraine's use of USA missies ‘big mistake’ as Starmer warns against wavering support

Donald Trump could stop Ukraine using US made missiles branding decision by Biden a 'big mistake'

Thomas Wright took his own life after being charged with rape

Student, 22, 'took his mother's ashes to Lord of the Rings beauty spot and killed himself' after being accused of rape

Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie film new Drama series in East London

Tom Hardy offers to pay crew's wages on new Guy Ritchie series after construction company goes bust

Scotland's former First Minister Humza Yousaf will not stand for election in 2026.

Humza Yousaf to quit frontline politics

APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin

Police say 15-year-old girl behind Wisconsin school shooting

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (left) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Church of England rules 'not fit for purpose', bishop says, amid calls for Archbishop of York to resign

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has claimed that around 30 North Korean troops were killed or wounded in fighting against the Ukrainian army at the weekend in Russia's Kursk border region.

Chaos on the frontlines: North Korean troops accidentally kill 8 Russian soldiers in ‘friendly fire’ language blunder

Mother and paedophile jailed after selling her own child to offender, 38, in sickening sex abuse case

Mother jailed for selling daughter to 'predatory' paedophile, 38, in 'harrowing' sex case - as police appeal to victims

Exclusive
An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants in the English Channel

Hundreds of migrants trying to return to France under lorries or on makeshift rafts due to asylum system failings

Igor Kirillov

Russian military chief and aide killed in Moscow bombing

a landslide near an international shipping terminal

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits off Vanuatu coast

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan

Australian state proposes restrictions on protests to tackle rising antisemitism

Multiple People Shot And Killed At Abundant Life Christian School In Madison, Wisconsin

Police name 15-year-old girl as suspect in Wisconsin school shooting that left teacher and student dead

Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Defence Ministry's radiological, biological and chemical protection unit, was killed in a Moscow blast

Head of Russia's nuclear and biological forces killed in Moscow by bomb hidden in an e-scooter

Pollution outflow pipe into river

Government and regulator have broken the law on sewage, watchdog says

Latest News

See more Latest News

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Musician Jay-Z

Jay-Z lawyer dubs rape claim ‘demonstrably false’ as rapper fights back

Carlos Watson

Former TV host Carlos Watson given nearly 10 years in prison in Ozy Media case

People take part in a lantern parade in Liverpool to mark the reopening of Spellow Community Hub and Library after it was torched during riots on County Road in August

Britain’s most generous cities revealed as donations pour in amid turbulent year - see the full list
HTS (Hayat Tahrir Al Sham) leader Ahmed Al-Shara, also known as Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani

Britain holds talks with proscribed Syrian Islamist group HTS that toppled Assad

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
A woman with three children

Teacher and teenage pupil killed in US school shooting

South Lakes Safari Zoo is set to close

'Britain's worst zoo' to close, after nearly 500 animals die and keeper mauled to death by tiger
TikTok sign

TikTok asks Supreme Court for emergency order to block US ban unless it is sold

Emergency vehicles outside the school

Three dead in shooting at US school

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card
Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk.

Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News