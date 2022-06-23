Wife, 22, learns 'husband' is a woman 10 months into marriage despite 'intimate' relationship

23 June 2022, 23:51

The alleged dating profile pictures.
The alleged dating profile pictures. Picture: Twitter/@FashionkuStyle

By Emma Soteriou

A wife has discovered that her 'husband' of 10 months is actually a woman, despite the pair being 'intimate' on several occasions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 22-year-old Indonesian woman, known only as NA, is suing her ex-partner who also claimed they were a neurologist who graduated in New York.

The pair first met via a dating app, with the 'husband' - identified by the initials AA - in Jambi City, local media claimed.

After mere weeks of dating, and being given the green light by NA's parents, the 'husband' proposed, Tribun news reported.

However, four months into the marriage, NA's family became suspicious of her new partner.

Read more: Nigerian politician and wife charged over plot to traffic child for organ harvesting in UK

Read more: Together on canvas: William and Kate stun in their first official joint portrait

AA had not introduced 'his' family and seemed to have a very relaxed schedule despite claiming to be a qualified doctor, according to MailOnline.

NA's mother also noticed that AA never took off 'his' clothes, even opting to bath with clothes on when others were at home.

The wife went as far as to question her partner about lumps on 'his' chest, but AA claimed that it was a hormonal problem.

NA's mum later demanded that 'he' strip to prove he was a man, at which point AA dropped the facade and revealed 'he' was actually a woman named Erayani.

She said she had lied about everything including her job.

NA told the Jambi District Court she had not suspected anything until her mother started to doubt their relationship.

She said they had been 'intimate' multiple times but her partner insisted on only using hands.

Erayani is now in court, but for falsifying her qualifications as a doctor and not for claiming to be a different gender.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles will address leaders on Friday

Prince Charles to hail diversity of Commonwealth as its 'strength' in speech to leaders

Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status after speedy review

The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said.

The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd

Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC

Top Mafia boss reveals he had to ‘look over his shoulder’ for years after leaving the mob

Sadiq Khan warned TfL services may need to be placed in a state of 'managed decline'

London Mayor warns of cuts to Tube and buses unless long-term funding deal is reached

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago.

US Supreme Court overturns New York gun law in major ruling

Rhian Brewster (L) and Oli McBurnie (R) have been charged

Sheffield United stars Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie charged after play-off trouble

BA staff at Heathrow have voted to go on strike as the second day of rail strikes hit the country.

Holiday hell at Heathrow: Millions face summer travel misery after BA staff vote to strike

Ekweremadu and his wife have been charged over an organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician and wife charged over plot to traffic child for organ harvesting in UK

Boris Johnson is going to tell Prince Charles to 'keep an open mind' on the Rwanda migrant plans

Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan

Julius Francis was filmed knocking out a man at Wembley Boxpark

Boxer Julius Francis loses security licence after viral vid of knockout punch at Wembley Boxpark
OCR, one of the three main exam boards, has removed works by Philip Larkin (pictured), John Keats, Thomas Hardy, and Wilfred Owen.

Philip Larkin and Wilfred Owen removed by GCSE exam board in 'diversity' drive

Incredible moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Terrifying moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Patricia Gibson MP has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations

SNP MP cleared of allegations of sexual misconduct as investigation was 'flawed'

Kate and William have released their first official portrait.

Together on canvas: William and Kate stun in their first official joint portrait

Drivers will be fined for crossing into cycle lanes in London

Drivers face £160 fines for crossing into cycle lanes under controversial London scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Supreme Court Abortion

Supreme Court ruling set to allow more Americans to carry guns away from home
Afghanistan Earthquake

Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,000
FDA Juul

Vaping company Juul ordered to pull e-cigarettes from US market
Building Collapse Florida

Judge approves billion-dollar payout for Florida building collapse victims
Vatican Pope Families

Vatican releases details of Pope’s planned visit to Canada

Germany Energy

Germany warns of gas ‘crisis’ as it activates second phase of emergency plan
Myanmar Suu Kyi

Deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement

Russia Ukraine

Russian army expands grip on eastern Ukraine in move to cut supply lines
The Met's response to serial killer Stephen Port will be investigated

Police watchdog to reinvestigate Met’s response to serial killer Stephen Port

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London