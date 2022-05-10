'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate

The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The BBC has been accused of going woke after a Countryfile presenter said "people" menstruate.

Adam Henson, describing how a cow gives birth, said: "A cow cycles every three weeks like a person, and the gestation period from mating to birth is the same as a person, nine months."

The use of "person" angered viewers who blasted the BBC for pandering to wokeness.

One viewer branded Henson "brainwashed" and slammed the Countryfile presenter for being the corporation's "puppet".

Another called for the BBC to "stop the woke" and added the hashtag "DefundTheBBC".

"@BBCCountryfile when talking about calf being born and relate to human birth it's women not a person," the viewer wrote.

Adam Henson's use of "person" angered viewers who blasted the BBC for pandering to wokeness. Picture: Alamy

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies tweeted: "People don’t have monthly cycles BBC females do.. bulls don’t have monthly cycles BBC! It's like infant school biology class".

A third wrote: "Countryfile informing us that cows have monthly cycles, 'just like a person'. Woman. Like a woman."

Another wrote: "Come on Adam, you know they are woman. Don't go woke on us... Oh dear... he's telling us how similar timings the cow has to 'humans who give birth'.

A BBC spokesman said: 'Adam was not making a specific point about sex or gender, he was talking about farm animals on a programme about the countryside.'

People don’t have monthly cycles bbc females do.. bulls don’t have monthly cycles bbc! Its like infant school biology class — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) May 8, 2022

It comes days after Henson was criticised over a segment about lambing which "put viewers off their tea".

The segment showed Henson welcoming a number of babies and discussing how some lambs are castrated straight after birth.

Henson was forced to jump in to help after one sheep ran into trouble giving birth, leaving viewers initially unsure whether the lamb was still alive.

The scenes left some people disgusted with viewers complaining about "Adam talking scrotums and testicles at tea time".