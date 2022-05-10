Man, 51, arrested over 'rape of boy, 14, on Bournemouth beach'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets at Bournemouth beach. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets at Bournemouth beach.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A 51-year-old was arrested over the attack, which took place between 8:30 and 8:45am on Saturday in the toilets on Bournemouth Pier.

Dorset Police received reports of the incident later that day.

Specialist officers are supporting the boy and his family during the ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Graham said: "We are doing all we can to support the victim in this case and his family is being kept fully updated.

"We are carrying out a detailed investigation into this matter and our enquiries remain ongoing."

Chief Inspector Darren Harris said there would be a bolstered police presence along the seafront in the coming months following the attack and he urged members of the public to approach officers with any concerns.

Read more: Crackdown on eco zealots using 'locking on' tactics to be unveiled in Queen's Speech

Mr Harris said: "We are continuing to work collaboratively with BCP Council and other partner agencies to ensure we have an increased visible presence along the seafront and these efforts will continue throughout the rest of the spring and summer.

"Police officers, police community support offices, Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) officers and council staff can be approached by members of the public with any concerns.

"RNLI lifeguards and staff can also be approached, with their beach towers serving as a safe place to address concerns or seek further help."

Read more: First migrants to be told they're bound for Rwanda as Patel says plan sends 'clear signal'