First group of illegal migrants to be told this week they are being sent to Rwanda

The first group of illegal migrants will be told this week that they are being sent to Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Home Office has confirmed that the first group of illegal migrants will this week be informed of the Government's intention to relocate them to Rwanda as part of its latest deportation policy.

Migrants who crossed the Channel will be among those to be notified by the Home Office that they face a one-way ticket to the East African nation.

The department added that the Government "has the power to detain individuals pending their removal from the UK".

First flights are expected to take place in the coming months, the Home Office said, adding that lawyers for some of those affected will likely lodge claims to stop removal.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Britain's asylum system is broken as criminals exploit and smuggle people into our country at huge costs to UK taxpayers.

"The world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda means those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK may be relocated to Rwanda to have their claims for asylum considered and to rebuild their lives there, helping break the people smugglers' business model and prevent loss of life.

More than 28,000 people are thought to have crossed the English Channel in 2021, and more than 4,000 have done so in 2022.

"This is just the first stage of the process and we know it will take time as some will seek to frustrate the process and delay removals.

"I will not be deterred from acting to deliver on the changes the British people voted for to take back control of our money, laws and borders."

Boris Johnson has insisted his scheme to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to East Africa at the expense of the taxpayer is not "draconian and lacking in compassion".

But Bond, the UK network of NGOs, and more than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan, claiming it is "fundamentally out of step with widespread public support for refugees in the UK".

It comes after it emerged that just 10 months before the agreement was signed, the UK raised concerns about Rwanda's failure to investigate human rights abuses.

In a statement in July 2021, made by the UK’s international ambassador for human rights Rita French, she expressed "regret" that Rwanda was not conducting "transparent, credible and independent investigations into allegations of human rights violations including deaths in custody and torture".

The statement continued: "We were disappointed that Rwanda did not support the UK recommendation to screen, identify and provide support to trafficking victims, including those held in government transit centres."