Woman, 35, arrested after two children die in M1 crash

The crash took place between junctions 14 and 15 on the M1. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of drink driving after two children died in a crash on the M1.

A white Vauxhall Astra collided with a Scania lorry between junctions 14 and 15, near Milton Keynes, late on Monday.

Two children, aged four and 10, who were passengers in the Vauxhall, died in the incident.

Another child who was in the car was taken to hospital along with the driver. Both have since been discharged.

The lorry driver was uninjured in the incident at about 11.10pm.

A 35-year-old woman from Derby was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol and remains in custody.

Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of Thames Valley Police's serious collision investigation unit said: "My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage that may have captured what happened, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 and quote reference 43210356500.