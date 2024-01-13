Watch as woman 'drives into' Scottish pro-Palestine protesters - as thousands march for Gaza across UK

13 January 2024, 18:55 | Updated: 13 January 2024, 19:24

Woman drives into pro-Palestine protesters in Scotland

Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with a driving offence after her car collided with a small number of people during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Edinburgh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police Scotland said it had received reports of minor injuries, but no-one needed medical attention.

Photographs on social media showed a black Seat Leon surrounded by protesters and police officers on The Mound in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

In the video, protesters can be heard shouting "Palestine will be free" and "ceasefire now".

The crowd were also chanting "shame on you" as officers led the woman out from her car.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.30pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a road crash involving a car and a small number of pedestrians in Ramsay Lane, Edinburgh.

Organisers of the Edinburgh demonstration said "several thousand" people attended.
Organisers of the Edinburgh demonstration said "several thousand" people attended. Picture: LBC

Read more: Huge Met operation under way as hundreds of thousands gather for Gaza protest after Yemen strikes

Read more: Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies

"Officers received reports of minor injuries from pedestrians, but no medical attention was required.

"A 70-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a driving offence.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

The demonstration was one of several pro-Palestine protests taking place across the UK and Ireland on Saturday, including in London and Dublin.

Organisers of the Edinburgh demonstration said "several thousand" people attended.

