Woman carries on teaching exercise class as Myanmar coup unfolds

The woman dances as the coup appears to unfold behind her. Picture: Twitter

By Harriet Whitehead

A woman filming an exercise routine in front of Myanmar’s parliament unwittingly appeared to have captured the first moments of the coup in the background of her video.

Footage from the capital, Naypyidaw, shows a fitness instructor named Khing Hnin Wai continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her. Seemingly, the dancer does not appear to know what is happening behind her.

At around 3am on Tuesday, Khing Hnin Wai posted again to say that the video was real. She had been filming dance videos outside the assembly for 11 months, she said.

A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/gRnQkMshDe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

Boris Johnson has condemned the coup in Myanmar after the country's military seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi amid a fractious election result.

I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 1, 2021

Ms Suu Kyi and other leaders were taken into custody in the early hours of Monday, with military TV claiming power had been handed over to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing because of "election fraud".

It comes after days of rising tensions between the civilian government and the army over the disputed elections.Myanmar - also known as Burma - was controlled by the military before reforms in 2011 established a government.

Joe Biden has threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after a coup saw the military arrest the civilian leaders of its government.