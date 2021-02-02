Woman carries on teaching exercise class as Myanmar coup unfolds

2 February 2021, 09:11

The woman dances as the coup appears to unfold behind her
The woman dances as the coup appears to unfold behind her. Picture: Twitter

By Harriet Whitehead

A woman filming an exercise routine in front of Myanmar’s parliament unwittingly appeared to have captured the first moments of the coup in the background of her video.

Footage from the capital, Naypyidaw, shows a fitness instructor named Khing Hnin Wai continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her. Seemingly, the dancer does not appear to know what is happening behind her.

At around 3am on Tuesday, Khing Hnin Wai posted again to say that the video was real. She had been filming dance videos outside the assembly for 11 months, she said.

Boris Johnson has condemned the coup in Myanmar after the country's military seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi amid a fractious election result.

Ms Suu Kyi and other leaders were taken into custody in the early hours of Monday, with military TV claiming power had been handed over to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing because of "election fraud".

It comes after days of rising tensions between the civilian government and the army over the disputed elections.Myanmar - also known as Burma - was controlled by the military before reforms in 2011 established a government.

Joe Biden has threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after a coup saw the military arrest the civilian leaders of its government.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ahmed Saeed Sheikh, right, father of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves court with his lawyer

Pakistan court orders UK-born man acquitted of journalist’s murder off death row
Punxsutawney Phil, with handler Al Dereume, in 2020

It’s Groundhog Day in a time of pandemic

Royal Holloway

University bosses call for student loans interest to be scrapped for 15 months
Firefighters attend a blaze near Perth

Dozens of homes destroyed in Australian wildfire

Myanmar’s military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building on Tuesday in Naypyitaw

Myanmar MPs say army guarding their housing after coup

A member of a World Health Organisation team is seen wearing protective gear

WHO team visits animal disease centre in Wuhan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the differences between the five main Covid-19 vaccines?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The free speech campaigner was speaking to Iain Dale

Free-speech campaigner tells LBC about 'stifling culture of restricted debate on campus'
The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area

Public Health Director explains 'surge testing' amid South African variant concerns
'EU triggering of Article 16 was more of a cock-up than a conspiracy'

'EU triggering of Article 16 was more of a cock-up than a conspiracy'
Cladding crisis: Campaigner says there's a £52,000 bill to make his home safe

Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe
Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth reaction to one Covid case

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth's reaction to one Covid case

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London