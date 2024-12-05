Breaking News

Man, 42, dies after being attacked by 'dangerous fighting dog' in London as owner charged

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

A 42-year-old man has been killed after being attacked by a dog in East London on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Shirley Road, Stratford at 04:53hrs on Wednesday following reports that a man had been seriously wounded.

The man, 42, was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with several offences over the incident.

Leanne McDonnell, of Stratford, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare and having custody of a fighting dog.

Ms McDonnell has been remanded in custody and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The dog has been seized by police.

This is a breaking story, more follows...