Woman dies after being mauled by dog in Southend, as two dogs seized from property in Essex town

Retort Close, where the dogs were seized. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

A woman has died after being attacked by a dog in Southend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman, aged 34, was attacked on Monday at a home in the Essex town, and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

She died at the Royal London hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police seized two dogs from the property on Retort Close, and said they were not a banned breed.

Officers have not named the breed of the dogs.

Read more: XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

Read more: XL Bully dogs who mauled woman to death were ‘almost never walked and only let out in the garden’

Only one of the the dogs said to have been involved in the attack.

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle of Essex Police said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the woman involved at this time.

"While our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, we would ask that the privacy of the woman's family is respected."