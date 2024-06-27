Woman punched in the face by man in unexplained attack at east London station, as police hunt attacker

The attack took place in Leytonstone High Road station. Picture: BTP

By Kit Heren

A woman was shoved and punched in the face by a man in an unexplained attack at an east London train station.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking to track down in connection with the attack, which took place at Leytonstone High Road in the evening of June 2.

The woman was walking down some stairs with her bike when the man pushed her.

He then followed her out of the station and punched her in the face so hard that she fell to the ground.

Leytonstone High Road. Picture: BTP

Police said: "Detectives investigating a report of an assault are today releasing this image in connection.

"At around 8.30pm on Sunday 2 June, the victim was heading down a stairwell with her bike when a man approached her and pushed her.

The assault took place in Leytonstone. Picture: Alamy

"Once outside the station the man punched the woman in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 250 of 3 June."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.