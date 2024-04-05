Shock moment thug branded 'Miss Mizzy' is caught punching strangers in random London attacks

Police have arrested a woman after 'Miss Mizzy' was caught punching strangers in London. Picture: Snapchat

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been arrested after a thug was filmed punching strangers in London.

Officers restrained a woman dressed in a dark jacket at London Victoria train station.

It comes after a woman - who has been branded the 'female Mizzy' - was seen punching people in the face in a series of random attacks shared on Snapchat.

One clip showed her hitting a woman in the face while she sat on her phone on a Bakerloo Line train.

She could be heard saying "don't look at me like that again" while looming over the victim.

"I swear to God, I will box you in your face," she added as other passengers scrambled to get away from her.

Girl punches strangers around London in Snapchat footage

Another video showed the woman lashing out at a worker in a supermarket before running away.

She was heard telling the member of staff afterwards: "I swear to God, if you put hands on me I'll call the feds."

A third video, believed to include the same woman, showed a clash outside Westfield Stratford shopping centre.

A woman is seen pulling on her victim's hair before hitting the side of her head.

She continued to shout at the victim as she walked off, throwing two more punches from behind.

The clips appear to be part of a growing number of social media pranks that see people randomly attack victims and cause mayhem to build their engagement online.

TikToker Mizzy has become notorious over the past year for similar behaviour.

One stunt saw him and a band of followers storm a branch of Primark in Oxford Street, before throwing items onto the ground.

Other videos showed him entering a family’s home without permission, riding an e-bike through a Sainsbury’s and running off with an elderly woman’s dog.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in a young offender institute at the end of last year after flouting an order to not share videos of people.

The Met Police and British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.