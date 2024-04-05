Big Brother star Charlotte Doherty announces she has a rare brain tumour after 'pushing for an MRI'

Charlotte Doherty has announced on social media that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Big Brother star Charlotte Doherty has announced on social media that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour after having ‘ongoing issues… for a while’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reality TV star, 39, who appeared in the 2016 Channel 5 series, said she has acoustic neuroma, a benign tumour in the brain.

She told fans that the diagnosis was “scary and frankly shocking” and that she had to push to have an MRI done after struggling with “ongoing issues which have gone on for a while”.

Charlotte said she has acoustic neuroma. Picture: Instagram

She wrote on Instagram: “So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which has gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumour.

“I have been researching and finding out as much as I can and I basically wanted to share awareness that this is happening more and more and to younger people, I don’t know if this was caused by environmental factors but if I was to hazard a guess it could be from mobile phone use in my right ear for a number of years/ sunbeds / nightclubs in loud music.

Read more: Spanish holiday crisis: Brits' summer trips in jeopardy as popular tourists resorts close pools due to drought

Read more: Drivers issued warning as maps reveal exact areas snow will hit today sparking travel chaos

Fans sent messages of support after she revealed her diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

“That’s obviously just speculation as I don’t know enough about it yet. Other than it’s rare and does have treatment options.”

Acoustic neuroma can cause headaches and blurred vision, numbness and a problem with co-ordination on one side of the body.

Occasionally, large neuromas can also result in muscle weakness on one side of the face.

Fans and followers sent messages of support after she shared the news. One wrote: “Sending love & strength' and 'I’m so sorry. That must be incredibly scary. Sending you love”.

Another said: “Oh Charlie I’m sorry to hear this, sending lots of love to you and a speedy recovery xxx”.