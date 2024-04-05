Exclusive

Spanish holiday crisis: Brits' summer trips in jeopardy as popular tourists resorts close pools due to drought

5 April 2024, 08:19 | Updated: 5 April 2024, 08:28

Popular Spanish tourist resorts have been forced to close their pools due to the ongoing drought
Popular Spanish tourist resorts have been forced to close their pools due to the ongoing drought. Picture: Handout/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

There are fears holidays to Spain may be in jeopardy this summer as popular tourist resorts along the Spanish coast have been forced to close their pools due to the ongoing drought.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spain is currently suffering one of its worst droughts since the 1960s, with particular concern in the popular holiday destination Malaga, Andalusia.

Last month, the head of Spain's state weather agency in Andalusia, Jesús Riesco, warned it was "highly improbable" that the region's drought would be over by the summer.

As a result, some popular tourist resorts and private rentals have already been forced to close their pools in a bid to save water.

This includes El Retiro de Bel Air in Estepona, near Marbella, where one apartment owner and AirBnB host told LBC residents are still contributing to their €3,000 residents fees despite having no access to their pool.

El Retiro de Bel Air, Marbella - the pool is closed
El Retiro de Bel Air, Marbella - the pool is closed. Picture: Handout
The drought has worsened in Andalucia
The drought has worsened in Andalucia in recent months. Picture: Getty

"The pool is closed for an indefinite period," Thomas Patrick told LBC.

"I have a guest who booked for August who has already contacted me about the possibility of cancelling - we stand to lose around £10,000 of earnings if the pools stay shut," he continued.

Ban 'likely to continue' for rest of the year

While the pool has not been drained, residents face a hefty fine for using it. The apartment complex's irrigation system has also been shut off, with grey water being shipped in to keep the gardens fresh.

Other popular resorts are also affected, including one complex in Selwo.

Residents in the resorts have been warned the ban is likely to stay in for the rest of the year, unless the drought improves.

Meanwhile, hotels are still allowed to keep the pools open but if the situation worsens they may be affected too, affecting thousands of Brits heading to Spain this summer.

Signs of improvement

Authorities had set a maximum water usage of 160 litres per resident on the the Costa del Sol, Axarquia and Malaga each day, making the use of private pools even more difficult.

But after significant rainfall over Easter, restrictions in Andalusia look set to ease slightly, after water reserves rose to around 40 per cent of the region's capacity.

Read More: Brits warned about two major changes to expect before travelling to Spain for holidays

Read More: Disgraced ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption investigation

The region's minister for agriculture, Carmen Crespo, indicated this week that restrictions on daily consumption levels may be lifted from 160 litres per resident to between 180 and 225 litres.

Elsewhere, in Catalunya, 70 towns in the Barcelona metropolitan area had emergency measures brought in earlier this year, which includes a ban on filling up swimming pools as well as private pools.

Restrictions have been brought in in some parts of Spain
Restrictions have been brought in in some parts of Spain. Picture: Getty

Nonetheless, recent rain in Malaga over Easter has brought some hope for those hoping to enjoy their holidays in the pool this summer.

Farmers had once again been expected to go without a cereal harvest, but rainfall was high enough for it to go ahead - unlike last year.

In fact, if more rain falls in April, farmers could have some of their best harvests in history.

However, the drought could still worsen as temperatures are expected to soar once again this summer.

Spain has already experienced a mini winter heatwave, soaring to nearly 30C in January. And last summer, temperatures hit 47C in Valencia, near Alicante and Benidorm - another popular destination for Brits.

Temperatures reaching this high once again would make it very difficult to holiday in Spain if the pools are shut, with tourists left unable to dip into the water to cool down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charlotte Doherty has announced on social media that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour

Big Brother star Charlotte Doherty announces she has a rare brain tumour after 'pushing for an MRI'

Taiwan Earthquake

Rescuers in Taiwan search for family feared trapped after earthquake

Japan Cherry Blossoms

Crowds gather to see cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

Snow will fall in the UK today

Drivers issued warning as maps reveal exact areas snow will hit today sparking travel chaos

Indiana Solar Eclipse Voting

Prisoners win fight to view solar eclipse

The UK has previously been warned conscription may be necessary in the event of all-our war breaking out

Britain should consider Swedish-style military conscription, former MI6 chief says

Biden calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in tense call with Netanyahu, telling Israeli PM aid worker strikes 'unacceptable'

Israel to open new routes for humanitarian aid into Gaza following tense call between Biden and Netanyahu

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Engineers aim to have port open in four weeks after bridge collapse

Israel Palestinians

Israel says it will open border crossing in northern Gaza to help flow of aid

William Wragg has apologised for leaking fellow MP phone numbers

Tory MP 'mortified' after being 'manipulated' in honeytrap sext scam

Raby Street, in the Moss Side area of Manchester, where the attack took place

Murder investigation launched after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in street

Megan McKenna delights in her pregnancycy announcement with fiance Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna announces she is pregnant with first child with footballer fiancé

Donald Trump

Donald Trump tells Israel to ‘get back to peace and stop killing people’

Lewis-Insider-Trading

Joe Lewis spared prison time after pleading guilty in US to insider trading

William Wragg has apologised for leaking fellow MP phone numbers on Grindr

Tory MP caught in honeytrap sext scandal admits leaking politicians' phone numbers to man on gay dating app

Election 2024 Trump

Judge refuses to throw out Trump unclassified documents case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Strictly’s Amy Dowden has given fans an update on her future on the show, as she said she is 'grateful' for 'another shot at life'.

Amy Dowden gives update on Strictly future year on from cancer diagnosis, saying she's 'grateful for another shot at life'
Israel-Gaza

Joe Biden tells Israel to protect aid workers and reach Gaza ceasefire

Election 2024 No Labels

Bipartisan No Labels group says it will not field a presidential candidate

Three British aid workers were killed in Gaza in an Israeli air strike

Israel 'deliberately' targeted aid workers to create famine in Gaza, says Palestinian ambassador
Biden calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in tense call with Netanyahu, telling Israeli PM aid worker strikes 'unacceptable'

Biden calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in tense call with Netanyahu, telling Israeli PM aid worker strikes 'unacceptable'
Civil servants could threaten to stop working over arms sales to Israel

Civil servants threaten to stop work over arms sales to Israel

A fire engine on fire after Russian drone strikes on a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia launches deadly drone attack on Kharkiv

Severe Weather Vermont

Major outages as US states are battered by snow, rain and high winds

Several MPs have been targeted

Police investigating after MPs targeted in 'honeytrap' sex sting attempt

Border-Patrol-Migrant-Children

US Border Patrol ordered to meet standards for housing of migrant children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit