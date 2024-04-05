Drivers issued warning as maps reveal exact areas snow will hit today sparking travel chaos

5 April 2024, 07:21

Snow will fall in the UK today
Snow will fall in the UK today. Picture: Met Office/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Drivers have been issued a fresh warning today as some areas in the UK look set to be hit by snow.

The Met Office has issued four yellow weather warnings covering large parts of the UK for today and tomorrow.

Storm Kathleen, which was named by the Met Office on Thursday, will arrive in the UK today, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The main areas that will be affected include Ireland, as well as western areas of England, Wales, Scotland and all of Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning for snow was issued from 3am today, lasting until around 9am, covering large parts of Scotland. A separate weather warning for rain is also in effect.

The weather is expected to worsen on Saturday, where yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued.

The warning will stay in place between 8am and 10pm tomorrow, covering south west England, Wales and parts of the north.

Snow will fall today
Snow will fall today. Picture: Met Office
Snow will come in this morning
Snow will come in this morning. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said: "Snow is likely to cause some travel disruption on Friday morning, particularly on higher routes.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

"2-5 cm of snow is expected fairly widely above 250 metres, with a chance that a few places within the warning area at lower levels could see a few centimetres settle," said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

