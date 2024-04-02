Map shows exact date and time ‘340-mile’ snow blast to hit UK with freezing temperatures forecast across country

2 April 2024, 11:59 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 12:02

A weather map has revealed when snow is set to hit the UK again.
A weather map has revealed when snow is set to hit the UK again. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A new weather map has revealed the exact date and time the UK is set to face a ‘340-mile’ snow bomb.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The snow event is expected to arrive in the UK on Friday 5 April, which may come as a blow to those hoping for the arrival of Spring sunshine.

A weather map from WXCharts, which uses Met Desk data, show the snow is due to arrive first in Inverness in the Scottish highlands around 9am before it gets heavier and starts to move further south.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -1C across parts of central and northern Scotland, meanwhile, they could hit 0C in the Yorkshire Dales.

A weather map show the date the snow will arrive.
A weather map show the date the snow will arrive. Picture: WXCharts

James Madden, from Exacta Weather, said: “This will also significantly heighten the snow risk for parts of northern/northeast England and Cumbria in addition to Scotland from around midweek, and wintry weather could now also be seen in parts as far as central, eastern and southern England as rain turns to sleet and snow in some of these regions throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

“Additionally, there is also the ever-increasing risk of another snow event towards the end of the working week and into next weekend, impacting regions from at least central and northern England upwards into parts of Scotland and possibly more southern areas - not definitive, or certain, for these parts as of yet for this snow event.”

Read more: Exact date snow bomb to hit UK in April before temperatures soar in Spring sunshine

Read more: Exact date Brits to be hit with three-day snow blast as temperatures drop back below zero, despite start of spring

It coms after parts of the UK saw snow last week.
It coms after parts of the UK saw snow last week. Picture: Getty

What does the Met Office say?

The Met Office forecast for Thursday to Saturday reads: “Spells of rain and showers continuing over the coming days and becoming increasingly windy. Rather mild in the south and turning increasingly mild in the north after a chilly start.”

Between 6 April and 15 April, the long-range forecast reads: “The ongoing unsettled spell of weather is likely to continue into this period with little sign of any dramatic change.

“Areas of rain are likely to become more widespread across the UK through the first few days of the period, with western hills likely to see the largest rainfall totals. Probably widely windy, with a risk of spells of gales, or even severe gales at first in the exposed west and south.

“Over the following week, there may be trend towards slightly longer spells of more settled weather from the south-east, pushing the focus of most frequent rain towards the northwest. Above average temperatures most likely, albeit often tempered by cloud, rain and occasional strong winds.”

It comes after parts of the UK were hit by blankets of snow last week amid Storm Nelson.

Snow fell across a wide area of the county, including Dartmoor National Park in south Devon, and Exmoor in north Devon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Gaza World Central Kitchen Explainer

Ships to leave Gaza with 240 tons of undelivered aid, Cyprus says

Vontae played in 10 NFL seasons for several teams such as the Miami Dolphins (2009-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018).

Former NFL star player found dead at Florida mansion aged 35

Three people died in the avalanche

Teenager among three dead after avalanche hits Swiss ski resort

Finland School Shooting

Child killed and two others injured in Finland school shooting

The first parents in England have benefitted from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds.

Free 15 hours of childcare expands to two-year-olds as Rishi Sunak insists he is delivering on pledge

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian drones strike Russian factories more than 1,200km away

Ultravox bassist Chris Cross (l) has died. Ultravox (r)

Ultravox star who co-wrote iconic 80's hit Vienna dies aged 71

The women left in two cars; one was a dark blue 4x4 and the other was a dark coloured VW Golf.

Pub exposes six women who 'dine-and-dashed' after racking up £140 bill on food and drink

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run

One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'

Finland School Shooting

Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Donald Trump

Trump’s gag order expanded after social media posts about judge’s daughter

Exclusive
A Met Police officer told a Jewish woman that swastikas 'need to be looked at in context'

Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Three children were injured in the attack.

Child gunman, 12, kills one classmate and wounds two others in rampage at Finnish school before being held by police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row
The pair have reportedly demanded a review.

Fresh agony for families of British backpackers murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review
Israel Palestinians

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workers

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump posts £140 million bond to avert asset seizure

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern waters

Syria Israel

‘Revolutionary Guards killed’ in airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. File image from March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol
Obit Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush, who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies aged 97

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17

Easter travel chaos continues as drivers face 'nearly double' journey times heading home after bank holiday weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit