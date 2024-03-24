Exact date Brits to be hit with three-day snow blast as temperatures drop back below zero, despite start of spring

The UK could get some unseasonable snowfall. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to be hit with an unseasonable blast of snow over three days this week, as temperatures drop below freezing in parts of the country.

Parts of the north-west of England and Scotland could be in line for a heavy coating of snow from Monday until Wednesday, according to forecasters WXCharts.

Lancashire, the Lake District, East Ayrshire and Lanarkshire should be the most heavily affected by the weather, according to the prediction, which is based on MetDesk data.

The Lake District is among the places that could get snow. Picture: Alamy

Manchester and Birmingham could also get snow late on Wednesday, while parts of south Wales might be impacted on Thursday, the forecasters' charts say.

Temperatures could plummet as low as -2C, in some parts of Scotland.

Lancashire could also get snow. Picture: Alamy

The south coast will not get snow, but is set to be drenched in heavy rain instead.

The Met Office has steered clear of any definite predictions of snow for now, but said that weather in Scotland would be "wintry" on Monday.

File photo of snowy weather in Scotland earlier this year. Picture: Getty

They said in their forecast for Monday: "Dry and bright start in the north and east.

"Cloudier and breezier in the west with spells of rain pushing northeastwards, turning heavy at times and wintry in Scotland."

Looking ahead to the period from Tuesday-Thursday, the Met Office said: "Low pressure is likely to dominate through this period, bringing heavy showers and longer spells of rain throughout. Temperatures around average for the time of year."