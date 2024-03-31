Exact date snow bomb to hit UK in April before temperatures soar in Spring sunshine

The Met Office has warned parts of the UK could be in for snow in April, despite being several weeks into Spring.

While temperatures have started to feel milder in recent days, there has been plenty of rain across the country and even some snow this week, including in Scotland and Wales.

Temperatures are likely to stay mild for April, the Met Office said, though there could still be some snow.

Its long-range forecast from April 4 to April 13 reads: "Through most of the period, all parts are likely to have some rain or showers, and some snow is possible for a time over high ground in the north."

But don't worry, if the snow does come, it won't be permanent. In fact, a sunny spell seems to be on the way.

The second half of the long-range forecast, running from April 14 to 28, reads: "There is also a reasonable chance of some drier and sunnier spells of weather."

They added that temperatures will stay around average levels for this time of year.

In April, daytime high temperatures tend to be about 12C. However, things warm to about 15-16C by the end of the month and could reach as high as 21C.

The hottest April day since 1949 was recorded at St James's Park in London on the 19th when 29.1C was reached, according to the Met Office.