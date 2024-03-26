UK to be 4C hotter than Spain over Easter Bank Holiday weekend as Met Office says weather is ‘improving’

26 March 2024, 17:53

Temperatures will rise to 15C this weekend
Temperatures will rise to 15C this weekend. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Parts of the UK will be 4C hotter than Spain this Easter Bank Holiday, with the Met Office giving an improved forecast for the weekend ahead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is expected to reach 13C in London on Good Friday, which is the same predicted temperature as Madrid, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

It will get even warmer on Saturday, reaching 14C in the capital, 3C higher than what is predicted in Madrid.

The trend is forecast to continue across the weekend, with London reaching highs of 15C on Sunday as Madrid peaks at 12C.

London will be brighter and sunnier than expected this weekend
London will be brighter and sunnier than expected this weekend. Picture: Alamy

While it had been expected to be a widespread washout in the UK, the Met Office has now said the weather is likely to improve in parts of England across the weekend.

The national forecaster predicted a "typical mix of Spring weather" in the build-up to Easter and the bank holiday weekend.

Read More: The exact date and time clocks change in March 2024 and what is British Summer Time?

Read More: Chocolate woes set to last beyond Easter as weather takes toll on cocoa harvests

That does not necessarily mean it will be entirely warm and sunny for the entire four-day weekend.

On Friday, there will be blustery showers, especially in the south and west, while Saturday is in for more rain in southern and western areas.

The chance of brighter spells further north and east will grow across the weekend.

Spring officially began in the UK last week
Spring officially began in the UK last week. Picture: Alamy

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas.

"However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas in particular.

"It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine.

"More widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There are warnings over Temu's latest cash offer scheme

Chinese budget brand Temu floods X with ‘free £50 cash giveaway’ but there's warnings over alarming Ts&Cs

Buttons are displayed during a campaign event for US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr in Oakland, California

Robert F Kennedy Jr picks Nicole Shanahan as running mate for White House bid

Election 2024 Trump Bible

Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles as he faces mounting legal bills

Trump Hush Money

Judge issues gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting over hush money case

The popular dog breed faces being banned in Germany

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: Sausage dogs ‘to be banned in Germany’

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Clapham attacker granted asylum by judge despite ‘lack of credibility’ and failing basic questions about Christianity

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Maryland Bridge Collapse

What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Dune: Part Two photo call – London

After Wonka success, Timothee Chalamet signs first-look deal with Warner Bros

Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Cargo ship lost power and issued mayday call before hitting Baltimore bridge

Planes hit by GPS jamming in Europe

More than 1,600 European planes hit by mystery GPS jamming with Russia feared responsible

US Israel Palestinians

US and Israeli defence chiefs meet to discuss plans for Gaza

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite Isis confession

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite ISIS confession

Johnny Mercer

Veterans' minister faces jail after refusing to name sources who told him about SAS Afghan 'war crimes'

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at a property in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven

Murder and noxious substance investigation launched after woman dies

Robert Halfon (l) and James Heappey (r)

Tory exodus continues: Robert Halfon becomes latest to stand down as James Heappey formally resigns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar

Shocking new video shows Baltimore bridge collapse as rescuers race to find six missing people who plunged into river
Tim Davie said that “reform” is necessary where the BBC's license fee is concerned

BBC could make the rich pay more in latest 'progressive' license fee shake-up

Russia Ukraine War Weapons

Ukraine says a third of Russian warships in Black Sea ‘destroyed or disabled’

Claims were made that a Jewish child was mistreated by some nurses at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

NHS staff 'told not to wear Palestine badges' after claims 'visibly Jewish' boy was mistreated at hospital
Miracle escape as bus carrying dozens of British school children collides with tar lorry after driver 'distracted by sat nav'

Miracle escape as bus carrying dozens of British school children collides with lorry after driver 'distracted by sat nav'
Alan and his blurred jeans on North Korean TV. His denim jeans are viewed as a symbol of Western 'imperialism' in the secretive state

Alan’s Garden Secrets: North Korea censors Titchmarsh's trousers

Trump Media Trading

Trump’s social media company soars nearly 50% in its first day of trading

The three siblings were found dead at a property in the Sea Mills area of Bristol

Three children died of stab wounds to chest and neck at home, inquest hears

Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars

Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars
Tik Tok singer Anais Robin who has died in a horror car crash

TikTok singer Anais Robin, 21, dies in horror crash after losing control of her car and smashing into tree

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales
Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit