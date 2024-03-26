UK to be 4C hotter than Spain over Easter Bank Holiday weekend as Met Office says weather is ‘improving’

Temperatures will rise to 15C this weekend. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Parts of the UK will be 4C hotter than Spain this Easter Bank Holiday, with the Met Office giving an improved forecast for the weekend ahead.

It is expected to reach 13C in London on Good Friday, which is the same predicted temperature as Madrid, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

It will get even warmer on Saturday, reaching 14C in the capital, 3C higher than what is predicted in Madrid.

The trend is forecast to continue across the weekend, with London reaching highs of 15C on Sunday as Madrid peaks at 12C.

London will be brighter and sunnier than expected this weekend. Picture: Alamy

While it had been expected to be a widespread washout in the UK, the Met Office has now said the weather is likely to improve in parts of England across the weekend.

The national forecaster predicted a "typical mix of Spring weather" in the build-up to Easter and the bank holiday weekend.

That does not necessarily mean it will be entirely warm and sunny for the entire four-day weekend.

On Friday, there will be blustery showers, especially in the south and west, while Saturday is in for more rain in southern and western areas.

The chance of brighter spells further north and east will grow across the weekend.

Spring officially began in the UK last week. Picture: Alamy

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas.

"However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas in particular.

"It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine.

"More widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday."