Easter weekend washout to end with more rain with drivers warned of travel chaos as they head home after bank holiday

More travel chaos to come on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

It has been an unpredictable Easter weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and rain in many parts of the country, but there are warnings more heavy rain is on the way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heavy rain is expected to fall on Bank Holiday Monday, when around two million car journeys will be made as Brits head home from their trips away.

There are warnings the unsettled weather could disrupt the journeys and cause congestion on Britain's motorways.

Up to 15mm of persistent and thundery rain is likely by the end of the Easter weekend.

The RAC and traffic analyst company Inrix have said the busiest time to hit the road will be between 10am and 12pm.

Monday is expected to be busy once again as Brits head home from their weekends away. Picture: Alamy

Kathryn Chalk, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We'll see further spells of heavy rain coming in, pushing its way northwards through Easter Monday.

"Probably a damp start, especially across Wales, central England and northeastern parts as well with further heavy spells of rain here.

"Further towards the south, if we do see any clouds breaking up we could see heavy showers again in the afternoon."

Read More: King Charles greets well-wishers after attending Easter Sunday service in first major appearance since cancer diagnosis

Read More: Motorists stuck in ’horrendous’ 20-mile queues as millions hit the roads for Easter weekend

The most-affected area of the country on Monday will likely be around South West England, she added.

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17. Picture: Alamy

It follows a weekend of travel chaos across the country, with reports of some drivers stuck in 20-mile queues for hours at a time.

It was dubbed 'Carmageddon' by the RAC, with an estimated 14 million car journeys taking place across this weekend alone.