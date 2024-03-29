Drivers stuck in ’horrendous’ 20-mile queues on Britain’s motorways as millions hit the roads for Easter weekend

29 March 2024, 18:51 | Updated: 29 March 2024, 18:57

Drivers have been stuck in 20-mile-long queues.
Drivers have been stuck in 20-mile-long queues. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Holidaymakers setting off for the bank holiday weekend have been hit by serious delays on the roads amid reports of 20-mile queues on some major motorways.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Routes to areas in the south, particularly those heading towards Devon and Cornwall or the Port of Dover, have faced lengthy queues on Good Friday.

Drivers had been warned ahead of Friday that some 2.6 million drivers journeys were expected on the first day of the bank holiday weekend.

Queues between 15 to 20 miles long were seen on the M4 and M5 interchange near Bristol, adding around 45 minutes to journey times.

The western side of the M25 had reports of 40-minute queues as the road was described as a “lot worse than normal”.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Everyone's heading to Devon and Cornwall, that's the attraction, and there's been a bit of better weather.

“It's causing some pretty horrendous queues.”

It comes after the Port of Dover reported queues of up to two hours earlier in the day, which have since fallen to around 90 minutes.

One driver told the MailOnline: “It took me five hours to get from the Isle of Man to our Airbnb in London yesterday - and it's going to take longer to get out of this queue!

“It's a complete nightmare. You'd think they'd changed something with the systems but no, they just can't cope. Unbelievable.”

Heavy congestion was reported on major motorways.
Heavy congestion was reported on major motorways. Picture: Getty

Passengers heading to the Port of Dover had also been warned processing might take longer than usual because French authorities are conducting tighter security checks after the attack in Moscow last week.

Photos from Dover showed long tailbacks as drivers queued to board ferries to the continent for Easter getaways.

"Blustery scattered showers" on Friday are expected to turn "heavy and thundery at times, mainly in the south and west", according to the Met Office.

Read more: Easter Carmageddon: Over two million drivers to hit the road on Good Friday after Storm Nelson travel chaos

Read more: Exact date Storm Nelson to batter Brits with 641-mile wall of rain and strong winds ahead of Easter weekend

Traffic management in Dover for cars, coaches and lorries as they queue to enter the Port of Dover
Traffic management in Dover for cars, coaches and lorries as they queue to enter the Port of Dover. Picture: Alamy
Traffic on the A20 waiting to enter the Port of Dover in Kent to catch their ferries as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Picture date: Friday March 29, 2024.
Traffic on the A20 waiting to enter the Port of Dover in Kent to catch their ferries as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Picture date: Friday March 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Picture date: Friday March 29, 2024.
Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Picture date: Friday March 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

P&O Ferries said on Friday morning that "there are currently queues in the Port of Dover."

"Please don't worry if you miss your sailing, we'll get you on the next available ship once you're through check-in," the company added.

Ferry company DFDS said that all Dover-France services "are currently operating with delays due to the earlier strong winds in the Channel.

"Please check-in as normal, we will transfer all passengers onto the first available sailing on arrival. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Lorries on the A20 waiting to enter the Port of Dover in Kent to catch their ferries as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Picture date: Friday March 29, 2024.
Lorries on the A20 waiting to enter the Port of Dover in Kent to catch their ferries as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Picture date: Friday March 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

It comes as around 2.6 million drivers hit the roads for Good Friday getaways, with journeys to take twice as long as usual, as the bank holiday coincides with the start of a two-week holiday for schools.

The first drivers to depart on their Easter getaways were hit by travel chaos on Thursday after Storm Nelson arrived.

Read more: Brits warned of Easter weekend ‘carmageddon’ as 14 million journeys planned with double normal travel times

Read more: Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport to stage four-day strike

Travel chaos ensued after Storm Nelson hit on Thursday.
Travel chaos ensued after Storm Nelson hit on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Drivers were advised to set off as early as possible or wait until later in the day to make their Good Friday journeys, as peak times were predicted to hit between 11am and 3pm.

The RAC and transport analysis company Inrix commissioned a survey which suggested 2.6 million leisure journeys by car will be made on the bank holiday.

One of the busiest roads was expected to be the western section of the M25 between the M23 for Gatwick Airport and the M1 for Hertfordshire.

Network Rail urged train passengers to check their journey details before they travel because some major routes will be closed due to engineering work.

The West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Milton Keynes will be shut for four days from Good Friday.

Storm Nelson saw gusts of 50mph on Thursday.
Storm Nelson saw gusts of 50mph on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

More than 14 million journeys are expected to take place over the course of the four-day weekend.

Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said of the upcoming weather: "The weather is expected to gradually improve following the widely unsettled spell of the past few days, with a fairly typical mix of spring-like weather across the UK.

"There will be some sunshine, and it will feel increasingly warm for most as the winds become lighter.

"However, the west and especially south west is likely to see passing showers too, which could be quite heavy and frequent at times.

"Eastern coastal districts are also likely to feel increasingly cold as an onshore breeze develops, threatening persistent low cloud in some areas too."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Linda McGarry, mother of George Gilbey, has thanks fans for their support.

George Gilbey’s mum breaks silence on son’s death as she’s ‘taken aback’ by outpouring of love from fans

More than half of NEU members voted in the indicative ballot.

Teaching union members back further strike action over pay in indicative ballot

The photography firm has since apologised.

Photography firm apologises for 'upset caused' after children with complex needs omitted from school photo

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to

Manhunt for rapist who attacked two women in London four years apart - and 'probably targeted more victims'

Louis Gossett Jr. has died aged 87

Louis Gossett Jr, first black man to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, dies aged 87

Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson 'charged with historic sex offences' as he steps down as party leader

Russia bombed Ukrainian infrastructure overnight

Russia launches 'massive attack' on Ukraine's power supplies, with 'energy security under growing threat'

Newry Magistrates' Court

Man, 61, charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland

Drivers queuing in Dover on Friday morning

Holidaymakers hit with 2-hour Dover ferry waits amid strong winds, as 2.6m hit the roads for Good Friday getaway

The attack happened on a train in south London

Teenager charged with attempted murder after south London train stabbing, with victim still in critical condition

Mother Natalie Pinnell

Mother left in tears after daughter with complex needs 'erased' from school photo

Amber Rudd and Mary Beard have both been nominated to the Garrick Club

Amber Rudd and Mary Beard among seven women nominated for membership of all-male Garrick Club

Exclusive
Anneliese Dodds said Labour would make sure local people have 'skin in the game' with tackling inequality

'Rebuild has to start from ground up,' Labour's Anneliese Dodds says, and 'local people must have skin in the game'

Mohamed Mansour has been awarded a knighthood

Conservatives accused of 'cronyism' after donor who gave £5 million awarded knighthood in surprise honours list

Exclusive
Justin Welby recalled his experience of coping with his father's drinking as a teenager.

‘It was utterly isolating’: Archbishop of Canterbury recalls harrowing childhood with alcoholic father

More than 2 million drivers are set to hit the road on Good Friday.

Easter Carmageddon: Over two million drivers to hit the road on Good Friday after Storm Nelson travel chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Gove has slammed the water firm as a 'disgrace'.

Thames Water bosses branded a ‘disgrace’ as Michael Gove tells firm ‘not to punish consumers’ for its failings
South Africa Bus Crash

Girl, 8, the sole survivor as 45 die in bus crash off South Africa bridge

A spokesman has denied reports the sausage dog could be banned.

The wurst news is over: Germany denies claims of sausage dog ban

Israel Palestinians Britain Aid

UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza

Greece Confidence Vote

Greece’s government survives no-confidence motion called over rail disaster

A council has had to apologise following the incident.

Fury as parents offered version of school class photo without complex needs pupils

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony
Israel Palestinians UN Security Council

Russia ‘abolishes’ monitoring of sanctions on North Korea with UN veto

Firefighters at the scene of a bus crash in Limpopo

Bus falls from bridge in South Africa and erupts into flames, killing at least 45 and leaving child, 8, as lone survivor
Music-Green Day UN

Green Day to headline UN-backed global climate concert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit