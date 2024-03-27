Exact date Storm Nelson to batter Brits with 641-mile wall of rain and strong winds ahead of Easter weekend

27 March 2024, 11:50

Storm Nelson is set to batter the UK
Storm Nelson is set to batter the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to be battered with heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Nelson this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The weather has been unsettled in the UK so far in March, and the wet and windy conditions are forecast to continue over the rest of the month.

Storm Nelson is coming in from Spain, where it was named by Spanish forecasters Aemet, and is due to arrive in the UK overnight on Wednesday and on Thursday.

It has not been named by the Met Office. The last storm named in the UK was Jocelyn, on January 2022.

Spanish forecasters said: "Storm Nelson, recently named by Aemet, will give rise in the coming days to strong gusts of wind and rain in large areas of the territory in a period of great social relevance such as Holy Week."

Read more: Easter weekend washout: UK braced for heavy rain and high winds ahead of bank holiday

Read more: Heavy downpours to sweep UK as new weather maps show incoming wall of rain

Wet weather in the UK this week
Wet weather in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

A band of rain measuring over 600 miles long is set to hit the UK from the west overnight on Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning was in place on Wednesday for Belfast in Northern Ireland, with 2.8 inches of rain expected to fall.

On Thursday, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for most of the south coast of England, stretching from Brighton in the east to Land's End in the West, covering most of Cornwall.

Forecasters said that strong winds and large coastal waves could cause dangerous conditions.

The Met Office's UK forecast for Thursday suggests that were "some bright spells, especially across Scotland at first."

March has been wet so far
March has been wet so far. Picture: Alamy

He added: "However, showery rain moving north across most areas during the day. Some hail and thunder in the south, where also very windy."

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "It's another very unsettled week for much of the UK, with heavy, blustery showers, longer spells of rain and also some strong winds.

"In terms of hazards in the current forecast, we're continuing to keep an eye on some of the expected rainfall totals as they build up through the week, with some places, including Northern Ireland, still quite sensitive to rainfall amounts due to the wet winter many have experienced.

Wet weather in the UK earlier this year
Wet weather in the UK earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

"We will also need to monitor the winds with the potential for gales to develop around some coastal areas of the north at first, then later for some south and southwestern areas, especially as these may coincide with some high tides."

She added: "Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas.'However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas in particular.

"It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. 

"However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fallen soldier

Ukraine’s President replaces top security official

Cambridge Council rule that hated Prince Philip statue must be pulled down

'Worst piece of artwork ever:' Hated 13ft statue of Prince Philip to be torn down

Indonesia election

Indonesia’s top court hears election appeals of losing candidates

Germany Bus Accident

At least five killed in German bus accident

New ships

Taiwan commissions two new navy ships amid rising threat from China

Sewage spills increased markedly last year

Sewage spills into rivers and seas double in 2023 to reach worst on record

Aldi is looking to open dozens of new stores as part of an expansion (PIC Aldi on Wirral)

Aldi to open 35 new stores this year in huge expansion - first locations revealed

Brussels protest

Farmers in tractors block Brussels in EU policies protest

Macron flies a drone

French and Brazilian leaders announce investment plan for Amazon rainforest

Members of the Cambridge crew throw their cox Jasper Parish into the water as they celebrate the winning of the men s boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames

'Don't throw the cox into the Thames', Boat Race crews warned, as high levels of E-Coli found in the water

UK supermarket shelves filled with Cadbury Easter Eggs. The assortment includes Cadury Flake, Twirl Creme egg and mini Eggs

You must be yolk-ing! Doctor warns against eating chocolate Easter eggs in one go

Rubble in Lebanon

Seven Lebanese and an Israeli killed in exchange of fire along border

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs has said he's the victim of a 'witch hunt' as he slams the police raids on his properties

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs breaks silence following police raids in sex trafficking investigation

Thai pride parade

Thai parliament approves bill to legalise same-sex marriage

Richard Serra

US sculptor Richard Serra, the ‘poet of iron’, dies aged 85

Finley suffered more than 100 injuries.

Failed by social services: Baby murdered by parents should have been 'one of the most protected', damning review finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Key Bridge was hit by a ship and collapsed on March 26

Nail-biting audio of distress call as Baltimore police rush to stop traffic driving onto bridge before it collapses
Senior Minister Andrew Griffith has slammed the asylum system

Minister slams 'credulous clerics and lefty lawyers' for asylum system which let Clapham chemical attacker remain in UK
A British man died after hitting a tree while skiing in Avoriaz, France

British skier dies after swerving to avoid a group of people and crashing into a tree in French resort
Subway

NYC subway rider dies after being pushed onto the tracks

Thames Water has been accused of acting like a 'rogue trader'

Thames Water accused of acting like 'rogue traders' after 136% surge in sewage spills lasting over a day
Ben Stimson (left) and Aiden Minnis (right)

British traitors fighting for Putin in Ukraine branded an 'absolute disgrace' as Army heroes call for pair to be jailed
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak mocks Liz Truss for claiming to have been 'sabotaged' by the UK's 'deep state'

Miguel Luna is among those missing and presumed dead following the bridge's collapse.

First of six missing workers named after Baltimore bridge collapse - as recovery operation continues
Satisfaction with the NHS is at an all-time low.

Satisfaction with NHS slumps to record 40-year low amid GP crisis and growing hospital waiting lists
Maryland Bridge Collapse

Six presumed dead after cargo ship rammed Baltimore bridge triggering collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit