Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport to stage four-day strike

28 March 2024, 18:01

Border Force staff will walk out from April 11
Border Force staff will walk out from April 11. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

More than 600 Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport are to stage a four-day strike in a dispute over shifts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will walk out from April 11.

The workers, who carry out immigration controls and passport checks, last week voted by 90% to walk out over a new roster and changes to shift patterns.

The union said the changes could see 250 staff at the London airport forced to lose their jobs by the end of next month. The changes will particularly affect workers with disabilities or those with caring responsibilities, the union claims.

Read More: Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout

Read More: London Underground drivers to stage two 24-hour strikes

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: "Ministers have 14 days to withdraw these unfair and unnecessary proposals or our members at Heathrow will take strike action.

"Consultation with staff has been a farce, with our members having little or no choice about the new arrangements.

"Ripping up flexible working arrangements is no way to treat staff especially as the Government says their work is critical to our nation's security.

"Some members are heartbroken that the Border Force has become 'unprofessional and inhumane'.

"If the Government is serious about border security, it should look at Border Force officers' job security, look after its staff, scrap the changes and work with us to protect jobs and working conditions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Bear was ordered to pay Ms Harrison £5,000.

Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £27,000 over revenge porn conviction or face nine months in jail

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for crypto fraud

Exclusive
Covid no excuse for death of Finley Boden who was murdered by drug-addled parents, child protection chief says

Covid no excuse for death of Finley Boden who was murdered by drug-addled parents, child protection chief says

Israel Palestinians UN Security Council

Russia ‘abolishes’ monitoring of sanctions on North Korea with UN veto

France Valentino

Former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele named Valentino creative director

Know your limits this summer, Brits have been warned

‘Know your limits’: Brits heading to the Euros this summer warned against drinking ‘too much German beer’

Russia Shooting

Russia arrests another suspect in concert hall attack that killed 143

Sam Bankman-Fried has been jailed for 25 years for a $8bn crypto fraud

'Crypto King' Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for 25 years for stealing billions of dollars from his customers

Michael Gove has been urged to 'get on with' passing the rental reforms

Ministers accused of making 'major concessions to landlords' after renters reforms 'watered down'

Supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: Trading hour revealed for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi

Supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: Trading hours revealed for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi

It is believed the litter picking tool was mistaken for a firearm, Northumbria Police said

Schools locked down by police after litter picker mistaken for firearm

Lewes prison

Medical incident declared at Lewes prison after several inmates hospitalised with food poisoning

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United star charged with breaching FA gambling rules 50 times

The protesters staged a bike collision to gain entrance into the department

Pro-Palestine protestors chant 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' as they occupy British Ministry

American Easter egg

White House’s annual Easter egg roll to be attended by 40,000 people

Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey who died after fall at work

Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey who died after fall at work

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barbers in Paris

Proposal to ban discrimination over a person’s hair passes first legal hurdle

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority names new government following pressure to reform

Lewis Livingstone, 19, has been jailed for an unprovoked knife attack

Shocking moment knifeman jumps out at cyclist in unprovoked stabbing in broad daylight

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley and Tara Woods, headteacher of Moffat Academy

Misogyny and sexual threats against teachers rising but 'under-recorded', unions warn

Arvind Kejriwal

Opposition leader Kejriwal locked up for further four days, court rules

Resident clears rubble from home

Russia wears down Ukrainian defences with missile and drone attacks

Pope Francis

Pope urges priests to avoid ‘clerical hypocrisy’ in Maundy Thursday speech

Wagner mercenaries

Wagner mercenaries helping to kill civilians in Mali, say human rights groups

Rescuers searching through rubble

Paramedics among 16 people killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Around 14 million journeys will be made over the weekend

Easter ‘Carmageddon’ begins: Brits hit the roads ahead of Bank Holiday weekend with 14 million journeys planned

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit