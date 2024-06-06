Police find body in search for two-year-old boy Xielo Maruziva, who fell into a river in February

Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Police searching for Xielo Maruziva, a two-year-old boy who fell into a river in February, have found a body.

Xielo went missing after he fell into the River Soar in Aylestone, Leicestershire on February 18 while he was out with family.

Leicestershire Police said a body was found on Thursday morning in the Aylestone Meadows area, near the same river.

Officers recovered the body and it will now be formally identified.

Over 200 police officers searched for Xielo after he fell in the fast-flowing river while on a family visit to a nature reserve nearly four months ago.

But he was not found and the search was stood down.

Speaking on Thursday, the forces's Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: "This is devastating news and our thoughts are with Xielo’s family.

"We are so sorry to bring them this news which we were all dreading and our full support is being provided to them at this most difficult time."

Xielo Maruziva. Picture: Leicestershire Police

After he fell in the water in February, his parents described Xielo as a "bundle of joy" and a "charming and creative little boy".

His mother said at the time: "He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park."