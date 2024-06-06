Police find body in search for two-year-old boy Xielo Maruziva, who fell into a river in February

6 June 2024, 17:35 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 18:01

Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon
Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Kit Heren

Police searching for Xielo Maruziva, a two-year-old boy who fell into a river in February, have found a body.

Xielo went missing after he fell into the River Soar in Aylestone, Leicestershire on February 18 while he was out with family.

Leicestershire Police said a body was found on Thursday morning in the Aylestone Meadows area, near the same river.

Officers recovered the body and it will now be formally identified.

Over 200 police officers searched for Xielo after he fell in the fast-flowing river while on a family visit to a nature reserve nearly four months ago.

A police diver from Nottinghamshire Police's underwater search team searches the river Soar for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva
A police diver from Nottinghamshire Police's underwater search team searches the river Soar for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva. Picture: Alamy
Experts from Specialist Group International (SGI) join the search operation for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva
Experts from Specialist Group International (SGI) join the search operation for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva. Picture: Alamy
Police cordons are seen around the Pebble Beach area of Aylestone Meadows in Leicester close to where Xielo Maruziva fell in in February
Police cordons are seen around the Pebble Beach area of Aylestone Meadows in Leicester close to where Xielo Maruziva fell in in February. Picture: Alamy

But he was not found and the search was stood down.

Speaking on Thursday, the forces's Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: "This is devastating news and our thoughts are with Xielo’s family.

"We are so sorry to bring them this news which we were all dreading and our full support is being provided to them at this most difficult time."

Xielo Maruziva
Xielo Maruziva. Picture: Leicestershire Police

After he fell in the water in February, his parents described Xielo as a "bundle of joy" and a "charming and creative little boy".

His mother said at the time: "He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park."

