'You want to breakup the union you send Boris Johnson up to Scotland'

20 June 2022, 18:25

Lord Patten has said re-electing Boris Johnson will hasten the end of the union.
Lord Patten has said re-electing Boris Johnson will hasten the end of the union. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

A Boris Johnson victory at the next General Election would signal the end of the union, according to Tory grandee, Lord Patten.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former chairman of the Conservative Party and last Governor of Hong Kong, said if Boris Johnson were to win a second election it would “hasten the breakup of the Union… we’re talking about the possibility of the breakup of the union in those circumstances.”

Asked if he would he prefer to see Sir Keir Starmer win the election to hold the union together, he added: “I would prefer to see probably a coalition that would hold the union together… you want to breakup the union you send Boris Johnson up to Scotland."

The Prime Minister's popularity ratings are at a record low in Scotland.

The latest Ipsos’ Scottish Political Monitor, found dissatisfaction with his performance at 83%, with just 12% of Scots satisfied.

Furthermore 59% of people in Scotland feel they are worse off than they were a year ago, and two thirds (64%) think they would be worse off in the future if Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win the next General Election.

It has been speculated that an early General Election may be called next year - the same year Nicola Sturgeon has pledged her supporters will see the holding of a second independence referendum.

Last week she relaunched her independence campaign and revealed that by summer recess she will have told the Scottish Parliament how she intends to hold a lawful referendum without the support of the UK government.

Pressed again, on whether a Johnson victory would spell disaster, Lord Patten, who is also Chancellor of Oxford University, said: “I think for me, the Conservatives unless they change very radically it would be a disaster for them, and the rest of us!”

He was also asked about the government's treatment of the BBC and severely criticised Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

He said: “The words Nadine Dorries and culture shouldn’t appear in the same sentence.

"It’s an appalling idea that this minister should be threatening the BBC and that others should be going along with it.

"Trying to box the BBC into giving special favours in the way the news is treated to the government... we should have nothing to do with it and we should make a real fuss about it. And it is the sort of issue that would make old fashioned Tories like me want to throw up and want to see the end of this government.”

Last night in a frank interview with Rachael Johnson on LBC ahead of a phone-in, Nadine Dorries spoke of her support of Boris Johnson and said: “It was absolutely obvious Boris would get the Conservatives the kind of majority they deserved.

“I’ve always seen the potential in him. He… had the radical agenda to get things done that needed to be done.”

She explained she thought Boris promoted her to culture secretary as he ‘knew she’d deliver’ in the post.

“To get things done in Westminster sometimes you’ve got to find ways ‘round and through,” she said.

“He knew I wasn’t someone who was going to ‘go down the road of process’.

“I’m proud to say we are knocking it out of the park in my department.”

She also said “thank goodness” that the BBC licence fee was frozen.

“It was an absolute commitment to do that. Trying to keep people’s bills down at a time when they are seriously suffering with the cost-of-living crisis was something we had to achieve.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Patten speaks to Andrew Marr

UK under threat if Boris's English nationalist party wins next election, warns Lord Patten

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

Brits could face £640 fines for going to the toilet in the sea

Brits could face £640 fine if caught going to toilet in Spanish sea

The incident allegedly took place on a jubilee tube.

Tube driver 'invited woman into cabin and sexually assaulted her while driving train'

Jenner has been outspoken against people born as male from competing in women's sports

'What's fair is fair': Caitlyn Jenner backs ban on trans women in female sports

Archie Battersbee's parents will be able to appeal the ruling

Archie Battersbee's family given right to appeal over ruling that life support should end

This week's rail strikes will go ahead as planned, the RMT has confirmed.

Crippling rail strikes will plunge Britain into 'lockdown' as last-minute talks fail

Brits enjoy last week's hot weather

Second heatwave possible for parts of UK as temperatures soar to 29C

Company director 'appalled' by £1,152 fine for close overtake of cyclist

Company director 'appalled' by £1,152 fine for close overtake of cyclist

Tube at Whitechapel station

Can I get a ticket refund for the train and tube strikes?

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion in Burnley.

Teen 'fights for life' after hero neighbours rescue him from Burnley house explosion

Emergency services are at the scene of Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.

Two killed after helicopter crashes into field in Yorkshire Dales

12-year-old 'Sophie' was turned away by the police in 2006 and told to return when she was 'not drunk'

Girl, 12, raped after police ignored appeal for help, damning Oldham grooming report finds

Cancelled flight board with airport lines

Airport chaos: Which airlines are cancelling flights and why?

Boris Johnson is recovering at Downing Street after his nose surgery.

Boris recovering after surgery on his nose, No10 reveals as Raab becomes temporary PM

Prince William said he wants to take his children George, Charlotte and Louis along to see the amazing work of charities - like his late mother Diana did for him.

William recalls 'eye-opening' experience selling Big Issue after Diana 'inspiration'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Israel coalition agrees to dissolve and hold new elections

Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away

Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials, prepares to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

A couple walk past a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine

‘It’s just hell there’: Russia intensifies pounding of eastern Ukraine
Director Paul Haggis

Director Paul Haggis held at Italian hotel ahead of hearing in sex assault case
Smoke rises over San Martin de Unx in northern Spain

Cooler weather helps Spain tackle wildfires while rain helps in Germany
Dua Lipa

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

Patrice Lumumba

Belgium returns Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to family
Bangladesh Floods

South Asia floods hampering access to food and clean water

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen addresses reporters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France

Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London